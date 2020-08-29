OPEN DIALOGUE: Calumet's Dominique Nelson has one question, 'Do black lives really matter?'

Regardless of how some people may feel about what the NBA players did, there's never a perfect time to protest anyways. That would defeat the purpose of the protest. And at this point, some of them might not feel like playing if the people who look like them keep getting killed. Whether their millionaires or not, they're still black men, and we all bleed the same way.

But even beyond the NBA, to see the WNBA step up, too, my heart goes out to them. I love everything they're fighting for because black women want to be treated equally, as well. We can't just sweep this stuff under the rug, and it's important for our kids to see their idols standing up and fighting for what they believe in.

They say that history repeats itself, and this almost feels like another civil rights movement that we're seeing. None of this is really new. It just looks different because everyone is able to connect and share their thoughts on social media.

The same can be said about athlete activism. My distant uncle is former Chicago Bulls guard Craig Hodges, and he knows a few people in my family very well. Me and him were never that close, but watching what he did growing up was big for me because I got to see the movement he tried to start firsthand. It sucks that he's not recognized more because he was out in front of this a long time ago.