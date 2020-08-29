OPEN DIALOGUE: Calumet's Dominique Nelson has one question, 'Do black lives really matter?'

Dominique Nelson, Calumet's first African American boys basketball head coach, led the Warriors to a Class 3A sectional crown in 2018. He discusses the outrage surrounding the shooting of Jacob Blake, an unarmed black man shot seven times in the back by a white police officer in Kenosha, Wisconsin; his perspective on athlete-led protests; and the example he tries to set for his players as told to James Boyd:
The video of Jacob Blake was hard to watch. It just seems like there is a better way to apprehend someone. There's gotta be a better way. It just gets tiring to look at these videos of people who share the same skin color as you and to see them get shot or handled in that manner. It's disheartening, but 20 or 30 years ago, you wouldn't have been able to see someone get shot or killed like this because we didn't have cell phones like we do now and there wasn't any social media. It's like a gift and a curse.
What that police officer did to him, though? That's inhumane. He treated him like an animal, and in the back of my mind I'm thinking, "That could be me." So, you have to just be careful. But even then, what do you tell a black kid watching something like that? You can't tell them, "This isn't real."
It's very real, and it's sickening to see.
After all of the protests for George Floyd and Breonna Taylor over the last few months, it's shocking to see a police officer still abuse their power like this. It makes you wonder if anyone is really getting it. It's like, "Wow, this is happening again." It makes your head spin because I know the whole country saw what happened to George Floyd and we're going through this again with Jacob Blake.
And then on top of that, when you see a white 17-year-old, Kyle Rittenhouse, drive from Illinois to Wisconsin, kill two people and walk right past police officers while holding an AR-15, it just makes you think like, "Do we really matter?" I'm not saying that he deserved to be shot or killed, but for him to be able to drive back home and then be arrested the next day, while Jacob Blake didn't have a gun and was shot in the back right then and there, you can't help but wonder.
"Do black lives really matter?"
A white teenager was able to walk around with a gun for hours illegally, and he was given the benefit of the doubt. He wasn't questioned at all. So, my question would be, how many black individuals, and specifically black men, can walk right up to a police officer while holding a gun and be given the benefit of the doubt?
The outcome would've been totally different.
Honestly, I think that's why the NBA players did what they did. Because at the end of the day, those individuals are still black men. I've been seeing all of these posts and tweets about how they should stick to sports and how they're supposed to just entertain us, but that's a slave mentality. Just look at Shannon Brown's brother, Sterling Brown, and how he was mistreated by the police even though he's in the NBA. When they take those jerseys off, they're still black men. So, if they feel they have to protest by not playing games, that's their right. They're using their platform to get the word out like, "Hey, basketball is cool, but we're still black men."
Regardless of how some people may feel about what the NBA players did, there's never a perfect time to protest anyways. That would defeat the purpose of the protest. And at this point, some of them might not feel like playing if the people who look like them keep getting killed. Whether their millionaires or not, they're still black men, and we all bleed the same way.
But even beyond the NBA, to see the WNBA step up, too, my heart goes out to them. I love everything they're fighting for because black women want to be treated equally, as well. We can't just sweep this stuff under the rug, and it's important for our kids to see their idols standing up and fighting for what they believe in.
They say that history repeats itself, and this almost feels like another civil rights movement that we're seeing. None of this is really new. It just looks different because everyone is able to connect and share their thoughts on social media.
The same can be said about athlete activism. My distant uncle is former Chicago Bulls guard Craig Hodges, and he knows a few people in my family very well. Me and him were never that close, but watching what he did growing up was big for me because I got to see the movement he tried to start firsthand. It sucks that he's not recognized more because he was out in front of this a long time ago.
I haven't talked to him in a long time, but every summer when I was a kid, he would bring Terry Cummings, Rod Strickland and a lot of guys in the NBA to my maternal granddad's house, and I got to see at an early age a man who was trying to create a movement even while he was in the league. Him and Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf played a big part in this, and I think it's important for them to be recognized and also given an apology.
They were blackballed and forced out of the NBA because they stood up for what's right. To me that says a lot about their character and the conviction they had in what they were fighting for. Not many people would be willing to sacrifice their careers and their livelihood like that.
I think they had a big influence on me and how I view myself as a black man, and I think going to a historically black college or university had a big influence, too.
Tennessee State helped raise me, man. It's nothing like going to an HBCU, and I wouldn't change it for the world. The food, the culture, the family atmosphere, it was all love. It helped me grow and begin to see people in a more positive light because I knew I always had that support system. I never felt alone.
I know a lot of times when people think of HBCUs, they think of the bands, but it's more than that. It's all about the family and about having each other's back. When I was on the women's basketball staff at TSU, we had this saying one year, "I am third." It was, "God first, family second and I am third," and I still use that same mindset when it comes to coaching my team at Calumet.
Yeah, I might yell and fuss with you on the sideline. But at the end of the day, whatever you need, I'm there for you. To me, it's not all about basketball. I'm always on my players about their grades, and I'll never dismiss other interests they may have. We'll also have team meals and team outings like at the bowling alley, just to continue building that bond with each other. That's what I learned at TSU.
I learned that the team can truly become your family, and sometimes your family is all you have.
Although it would be nice to be treated with love by everyone around you, that's also not reality. I've had instances where my players have been called the n-word in games, and they wanted to retaliate because someone obviously had no respect for them and called them out of their name. So, for all of the people trying to act like we're past this stuff, we're not. It's still here, and it's still real.
I've had to warn my players about the narrative that may follow them for the rest of their lives if they give into their anger in those moments and do something that they can't take back. It's hard, and it's unfair, but these are necessary conversations I'll continue to have with them because more than anything, I just want them to succeed.
They deserve to succeed.
And even despite all of the stuff going on right now, I still think things can get better. We all just have to wrap our minds around the fact that it's OK to be different. It's OK to have different cultures. It's OK to have different skin colors. If everybody was the same, we would all just be robots.
The differences are what make us human, and we have so much more that connects us than what divides us. So, if we were to just accept each other for who we are, I think the world would be a much better place.
Sure, I'm proud to be the first black head coach at Calumet. But in 2020 we shouldn't be talking about these types of firsts anymore.
Everyone should be included and treated equally, and that shouldn't be a debate.
Gallery: 50 famous Region athletes
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!