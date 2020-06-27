OPEN DIALOGUE: Merrillville's Bo Patton speaks on his experiences as a Black man in America

My dad is great, man. He was the one that groomed me for these experiences. He's had these conversations with me from a young age about respect, being careful of where I was going and just always being aware of where I was at. All of those talks are very important for Black men, so that's why when the George Floyd thing happened, I made sure to talk to my guys.

I don't shy away from that stuff because I think it's very important. When some of the guys went out to protest, I told them to do it peacefully and not get into mess and obviously none of the looting. But of course I'm all for them using their voice to speak up.

The death of George Floyd really put the position I'm in back into perspective because it's easy to get caught up in the basketball side of it. It's easy to get caught up in the scholarships and the training and all of this stuff, but these situations just put me back in the mindset of, "Yes, it's good to win a sectional. Yes, it's good to help these guys get better on the court. But it's much bigger than that."

It's always gotta be bigger than that.

If I can help these guys become better men and teach them something that's going to help them outside of basketball, something that might stop them from being killed, then I have to do it. That's the No. 1 thing.