Parents, grandparents contest Merrillville schools' 2020-21 reentry plan

A final decision will be made by the School Board Aug. 4 in regard to what direction the school will go, Brown and board members said.

"We're still collecting information and we're trying to make the best decision." Brown said.

Brown said the passion and love of their children and grandchildren came through from comments made at the meeting.

"We will work together," Brown said.

Cedric Howard, who lives in Crown Point but has a grandchild in the Merrillville school district, asked the board how they made their decision to allow kids to go back to school Aug. 18.

"What is it you heard that we can have school? ... What did you hear that it's okay?" Howard asked.

Howard pointed to the Gary Community School Corporation which is continuing distance learning when students go back there in August.

Brown said school officials proposed the idea of allowing parents to choose an option earlier this month after having discussions with the Lake County Health Department.

"They are providing us with guidelines," Brown said.