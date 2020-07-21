Parents, grandparents contest Merrillville schools' 2020-21 reentry plan

MERRILLVILLE — Not everyone is happy with the Merrillville Community School Corporation's 2020-21 reentry plan.
The School Board of Trustees listened for more than an hour at Tuesday's board meeting to comments, questions and concerns from some 10 parents and grandparents.
The overall message, which at times took on an emotional tone from those who spoke, was for the board to consider letting students continue distance learning for at least the first trimester when school opens Aug. 18.
"This is a very scary time for parents," Tiffany Jones, a parent, told the board.
The Merrillville Community School Corporation's reentry plan, which was approved by the board on July 7, set up two options for parents to select.
Those options include letting parents elect to have their child return to a traditional five-day-a-week school experience or continue distance learning if they are uncomfortable physically sending their students back to school at this time.
Superintendent Nick Brown and School Board President Thomas Bainbridge thanked those who attended the meeting to provide input.
Brown encouraged those at the meeting to email him with additional information and questions he wasn't able to answer. He said parents in the school district have until Friday to send him questions from a survey that asks parents to select an option.
A final decision will be made by the School Board Aug. 4 in regard to what direction the school will go, Brown and board members said.
"We're still collecting information and we're trying to make the best decision." Brown said.
Brown said the passion and love of their children and grandchildren came through from comments made at the meeting.
"We will work together," Brown said.
Cedric Howard, who lives in Crown Point but has a grandchild in the Merrillville school district, asked the board how they made their decision to allow kids to go back to school Aug. 18.
"What is it you heard that we can have school? ... What did you hear that it's okay?" Howard asked.
Howard pointed to the Gary Community School Corporation which is continuing distance learning when students go back there in August.
Brown said school officials proposed the idea of allowing parents to choose an option earlier this month after having discussions with the Lake County Health Department.
"They are providing us with guidelines," Brown said.
Howard also asked Brown and Bainbridge whether they were willing to take personal responsibility if a child who came to school got sick from COVID-19 and died or if that child brought it home and someone in their home died.
"Ladies and gentlemen it would be prudent to put the brakes on this," Howard said.
Brown told Howard that he and the board are glad to have the input from those who came to the meeting.
"One month ago when we decided to open, the number of COVID-19 cases were lower. Maybe we will open on Aug. 18 and maybe not. This input is what helps us. We're not against you. We can go back to the drawing board. We need to know all of this," Brown said.
Other questions and concerns parents asked the board centered around the wearing of masks, whether additional nurses will be hired to handle all the health issues at each of the schools, how the needs of special needs students will be handled and how extracurricular classes will be handled.
The plan and additional information are available on the website www.mvsc.k12.in.us.
