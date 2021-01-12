Portage halts girls basketball season for second time due to COVID-19

Portage has paused its girls basketball season for a second time because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Portage Township Schools Superintendent Amanda Alaniz confirmed the stoppage to The Times.

"We have temporarily suspended the Portage High School girls basketball season due to COVID-19," Alaniz wrote in an email Tuesday. "Our district-wide COVID-19 protocols are designed to prioritize the health and safety of our students and staff both during the school day and (during) extracurricular activities."

The Indians were supposed to host Bishop Noll on Tuesday before playing at Lake Central on Saturday and hosting LaPorte on Jan. 19. The team was then slated to play at West Side on Jan. 20 before hosting Merrillville on Jan. 22 and facing Kankakee Valley on the road Jan. 28.

According to a scheduling update the Portage girls basketball team shared via Twitter, all of the program's nonconference games have been canceled, while the Duneland Athletic Conference contests have been postponed. The Indians will now host Merrillville on Jan. 28, but no other makeup dates were announced.

At least 31 of the 43 Region girls basketball teams have paused activities and/or missed a game this season because of coronavirus issues within in their respective programs.