All Portage Township Schools have lifted a district-wide lockout following suspicious activity in the area of Kyle Elementary School, school spokesperson Melissa Deavers-Lowie said.

Portage Police Chief Troy Williams said police received a call of a suspect carrying a gun on Airport Road near the elementary school while children were out on the playground. 

Police responded to the area and found a woman with connections to the suspect. Upon arriving to her home, the woman told police she was not threatened by the suspect, who police think may be a relative or boyfriend, Williams said. 

The woman prohibited police from entering her home, but gave police the suspect's gun, which appeared to be a BB gun. 

The suspect has not been identified.

Parents were notified of the lockout in an all-call Wednesday morning.

"Our school resource officers are monitoring our schools along with Portage Police to keep all of our students secure," the district said in its message to parents. "Please know that all of our students are safe and inside their school buildings."

Deavers-Lowie said the lockout was taken as a safety precaution. Lockouts unlike school lock downs are less restrictive, Deavers-Lowie said, allowing movement and learning within the school while prohibiting movement in and out of the school buildings.

The lockout was lifted shortly before 1 p.m. Officers will remain positioned at the elementary school for the remainder of the day, Williams said. 

