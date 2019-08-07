Rich Mason was a larger than life character who would often open his soft heart to whomever was in need.
The longtime staple of the Northwest Indiana tennis community and former star basketball player passed away peacefully over the weekend at the age of 74.
Mason starred at East Chicago Washington before playing basketball at Northwestern and Indiana State. The 6-foot-8 big man was selected by the Bulls in the 19th round of the 1968 NBA draft. The East Chicago native later began a career of teaching and coaching. Mason taught science at Fegley Middle School and Portage High School while coaching varsity tennis for the Indians.
In the days since his passing, former colleagues, players and students have reconnected while sharing stories of a beloved man who was affectionately known as “The Duke.”
“My family moved to the area (in 1978) when I was in seventh grade and I got to know Rich pretty quickly,” former Portage basketball and tennis player Roger Hensley said. “I was dirt poor and Rich always helped me out. He’d pick me up, I’d go cut his grass and his way of paying me was to give me shoes so I could play tennis. My family had already spent all their money on my basketball shoes.”
The fact that Hensley played tennis, and later would for Valparaiso University, was directly attributable to Mason. Hensley, now the sports editor the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, fondly remembers a conversation that changed his life.
“Basketball was my first love, but I also played football,” Hensley said. “Rich came to me one day and said that I could get hurt playing football, and then I wouldn’t be able to play basketball. Then, he asked me if I’d ever thought about playing tennis. He taught me the game and he taught me how to string racquets. Then when people would need help on their racquet, he’d have me do it and give me the money so I could get by a little. He was just so generous with his time. What do you say about a guy like that?”
Longtime Region basketball coach Greg Kirby got to know Mason when Kirby took over the Portage basketball team in 1978. It didn’t take long for Kirby to realize that Mason made time for his colleagues, just as he did his players.
“I think Portage had won maybe two games the year before I got there and that’s part of the reason they brought me in,” Kirby said. “Rich was coaching on those teams and then I came in and he was quick to take my wife and I out to dinner. He didn’t have to do that, but he was always kind to me in the sense that he helped me with anything I ever needed. He was great.”
Mason coached the Portage tennis program for 27 years, leading the Indians to three straight boys regional titles from 1993-95. He was also active in the Region tennis community. He ran the annual NWI Tennis Classic for more than 20 years and he stayed involved at Portage after his retirement from coaching. Mason was inducted into the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame in 2005 in part for helping to lead the 1967-68 Sycamores to the NCAA Division II national title game.
“I had Rich as a science teacher (in 2006) when I was at Portage and he was just this loud guy in the hallway that a lot of the students kind of made fun of,” Hanover Central junior varsity coach basketball coach Eric Speer said. “About a month into the school year he started telling us all about playing for Indiana State and getting drafted by the Bulls. He told us he’d be a lot more famous if it wasn’t for Larry Bird. None of us believed him.”
Mason once held the rebounding record at Indiana State before Bird came along more than a decade later and broke the record.
“He’s telling us these stories in class and we all think he’s insane,” Speer said. “One day Rich comes to one of our basketball practices and just starts burying free throws. He’s out there for an hour. He must have made more than a hundred straight free throws. None of us could believe it. After that, he and I became very close. I never knew him as a coach, but it didn’t matter. He loved being a teacher. He loved his students. I later was a teachers’ assistant for him. Big Mase, just a great guy.”
Hensley, Kirby and Speer were all touched in different ways by Mason and the three have all spoken to others this week who felt the same.
“If I’m counting on one hand the people that have made me who I am today, Rich Mason is definitely on that list,” Hensley said. “There’s a lot that has happened in my life that would not have happened by any way, shape or means were it not for Rich.”