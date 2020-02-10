Portage hires former Griffith coach Russ Radtke

Russ Radtke is back in the Region.

The longtime football coach — who coached at Griffith from 1994 to 2011 and spent the past eight seasons at New Prairie — was officially approved as Portage’s new football coach Monday night by the Portage Twp. School Board.

He is the second-winningest football coach in Indiana history and has posted a 368-140 record across 42 years.

"The guy is proven, and to be quite honest, he embodies the virtues that we feel Portage High School is all about — and that's loyalty, pride and dedication," Portage co-athletic director Mike Poynter said. "We have hard-working student-athletes here, and we think that with Coach Radtke they can flourish."

During his 18 years at Griffith, Radtke established the Panthers as a top-tier program in the Region. He guided the team to the 1997 Class 4A state championship — the school’s only football state title — and also won 10 sectional crowns and four regional championships.

"When you talk to the man, he makes the hair on your arms stand up," Poynter said. "He gets people excited, and he gets people to believe that they can do great things. I think that those people are hard to find."