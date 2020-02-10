Portage hires former Griffith coach Russ Radtke

Russ Radtke is back in the Region.
The longtime football coach — who coached at Griffith from 1994 to 2011 and spent the past eight seasons at New Prairie — was officially approved as Portage’s new football coach Monday night by the Portage Twp. School Board.
He is the second-winningest football coach in Indiana history and has posted a 368-140 record across 42 years.
"The guy is proven, and to be quite honest, he embodies the virtues that we feel Portage High School is all about — and that's loyalty, pride and dedication," Portage co-athletic director Mike Poynter said. "We have hard-working student-athletes here, and we think that with Coach Radtke they can flourish."
During his 18 years at Griffith, Radtke established the Panthers as a top-tier program in the Region. He guided the team to the 1997 Class 4A state championship — the school’s only football state title — and also won 10 sectional crowns and four regional championships.
"When you talk to the man, he makes the hair on your arms stand up," Poynter said. "He gets people excited, and he gets people to believe that they can do great things. I think that those people are hard to find."
Radtke's success continued when he moved on to New Prairie. In his second season with the Cougars, he won the first of four sectional championships throughout his tenure and also guided the program to its only state final appearance in 2014. New Prairie ultimately lost the Class 4A state title game to New Palestine and finished the year 13-2.
The Cougars never had a losing season under Radtke’s guidance, including an 11-2 campaign last year, which ended in a loss to Hobart in a Class 4A regional championship.
He will replace Darren Rodriguez, who was dismissed in December after four seasons with the Indians. Portage went 1-9 last year and 0-7 in the Duneland Athletic Conference.
"If our kids are smart, they will listen to what the man has to say and be willing to work as hard as I know he's going to ask them to work," Poynter said. "Coach Radtke certainly knows the intangibles and how to win. It's more than just an offense and just a defense. You gotta be prepared in so many facets, and I feel like that is going to be evident and clear."