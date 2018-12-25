CROWN POINT — Portage senior Ricky Hegedus stepped onto the mat Friday night with the meet on his shoulders. He knew it.
The Indians trailed Crown Point 34-30 in a Duneland Athletic Conference dual. His 138-pound match with Chris Garman would be the last of the night.
“(Coach Leroy) Vega just told me to keep calm,” Hegedus said. “I just went out there and did my thing. It felt really cool to be able to be the guy that went out and secured the win for our team.”
Hegedus secured that win with three near falls in the second period, leading to a 15-0 technical fall that gave Portage a 35-34 win in a hostile road environment.
“Ricky’s a great kid, man. He’s worked his butt off the last four or five years,” Vega said. “Coming in the room when he was a freshman, you didn’t know what you were getting. He was tall and lanky. But he put a lot of summers in, went to every camp that was available. He did individual stuff with everybody you can think of. The kid’s put the work in and it’s starting to show here.”
Vega said Portage coaches always knew Hegedus had potential. He had a passion for the sport. It was just a matter of time before he put it all together.
“I love (wrestling). It’s the best sport,” Hegedus said. “It’s just fun to be able to beat people up, you know?”
He was a state qualifier at 113 pounds a year ago in his first varsity season. Hegedus bumped up to 132 pounds for his senior campaign. He’s evened wrestled a few times at 138 when the situation called for it, like Friday night.
“I’m trying to make it to state again, maybe even get myself a title,” he said. “I just have to keep working hard.”
The recent focus of that work has been the neutral game, which Hegedus said wasn’t up to his standards before this season.
“I was really only a top wrestler. I didn’t have much in my arsenal at all except for a top,” he said. “I was horrible in neutral and it’s all that I’ve been working on, all through high school. It’s finally starting to get there.”
The outside perception is that Portage is rebuilding. The Indians have been one of, if not the dominant team team in the Region the last few seasons. The win over Crown Point was a confidence boost.
“It’s not really a down year, just kind of like a transition,” Hegedus said. “We know we’re there. We just need to pull the guys together. We’re not a team team, yet.”