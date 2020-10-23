SPORTS DIGEST: Portage senior to appear on NFL Network Saturday

PREP FOOTBALL

Portage senior to appear on NFL Network Saturday: Mey-sin Hollowell impressed a group of former NFL players and was awarded the NFL's Way to Play award, according to a Portage Township social media post. Hollowell, a 5-foot-8, 142-pound senior was selected based off his Hudl highlights and will appear on NFL Network at 9:45 a.m. Saturday on Good Morning Football. The award is given to the player who most positively impacted the game through proper technique, according to NFL Operations . Portage will receive a $1,500 equipment grant through USA Football. The panelists who selected Hollowell include Phil Bogle, a two-year guard; Kevin Boothe, a nine-year offensive lineman; Jay Manahan, director of football communications and marketing; Roman Oben, a 12-year offensive tackle; Jon Ronyan, a 14-year offensive tackle; and Troy Vincent, a 15-year cornerback.

AUTO RACING

23XI Racing new name of Jordan's team: Denny Hamlin said there was never a question about the car number for Michael Jordan's new NASCAR team in partnership with the three-time Daytona 500 champion. Determining the name and a logo were a bit more of a balance. The team name 23XI Racing — that’s pronounced twenty-three eleven — represents the retired number of the six-time NBA champion and the car number Hamlin has had through his racing career. Hamlin said Friday, a day after the team name and logo were revealed, that a lot of different ideas were considered. Jordan has used Roman numerals in some of his other ventures, including a golf course in Florida. “It doesn’t matter if we’re multiple cars down the road, the 23 will always represent him, the 11 always represents me,” Hamlin said. “But I also wanted to be respectful to Joe Gibbs Racing and not actually have, you know, the number 11 in the logo being that they have that number. So it’s so it’s just kind of a balance of all that." Jordan and Hamlin announced last month they had formed a NASCAR team with Bubba Wallace as the driver, a high-profile pairing of a Black majority team owner and the only Black driver at NASCAR’s top level.