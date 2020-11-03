Powered by father's memory, CJ Cooper looks to lead Calumet to first sectional title

CALUMET TOWNSHIP — Those were some long days.
When Cheffronio Cooper Sr. took his son, Cheffronio Jr., mostly known as CJ, with him to work, the youngster didn't anticipate what that would truly entail. He knew his father worked hard, and he understood that Cooper Sr. was serious about his profession.
But as CJ Cooper soon found out, the stories his dad told him about his company, C. Cooper Installations, could not compare to the real deal. Even though Cooper Sr. only brought his son to a few of his side projects, getting a taste of that workload gave CJ Cooper a new perspective that has stuck with him ever since.
"My dad worked with fencing, storage sheds and decks, so basically with his hands," CJ Cooper said. "Everything was so detailed. Details were so key to him, so if one square foot was off, (the customer) wouldn't want it anymore, and that's how we eat. That's how he put food on the table.
"I saw my dad work from sunup to sundown trying to get everything right, and that's when I realized he was a true king."
CJ Cooper, now a senior running back at Calumet, holds those moments with his father close to his heart. Back then, he thought his father would be by his side for years to come. And even though he still is, it's just not how CJ Cooper envisioned it.
"He told me that he was dealing with cancer and that it was going to be a tough fight, but he was always going to keep fighting," CJ Cooper said. "Basically, he told me that he would be watching me play but from a place where I couldn't see him. That's when I realized that maybe he was saying he wouldn't see my junior year or my senior year, so that's when I realized that the day would probably come when my dad wouldn't be here, and I would have to be the man of the family."
Cooper Sr. died July 16, 2019, three months after having that conversation with his son during a meal at Texas Roadhouse, and three years after being diagnosed with lung cancer. At the time, Cooper Sr. was 61 and CJ Cooper was 16.
Before his dad's death, CJ Cooper said his father nicknamed him "The Franchise" when he was kid as a reminder that he would be the one to carry on the family name.
"You know how the (general managers) have their franchise players? He said that was me. So no matter what, he would make sure I was straight," CJ Cooper said. "He knew that I stood in his image, and he wanted to make sure I was OK with anything."
It wasn't a secret that Cooper Sr. was sick, but CJ Cooper just couldn't fully grasp the possibility of his father dying until it happened.
Since then, CJ Cooper has pressed forward with the help of his mother, Sharon, and his three sisters, Shana, Chequina and Chemia Davis. Sharon Cooper, Cooper Sr.'s wife, said their tight-knit family have leaned on each other for support.
Although she wishes her husband was still alive, she is grateful for the experiences all of his loved ones had with him, including their youngest child and lone son.
"He spent a lot of time with CJ because that was his only boy, and it's nothing like a father-son relationship. Most of the time when my husband was out, he had CJ with him," Sharon Cooper said. "They were father and son, but they were also friends.
Support Local Journalism
"I believe CJ models himself after the example my husband left behind."
Sharon Cooper added that several of the values and characteristics she and her husband instilled in their son was on full display when Calumet's season was on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Cooper Sr. was a "fighter," and so is his son.
Instead of giving up on his senior season, CJ Cooper held firm despite the obstacles presented by COVID-19. While official team activities were suspended, CJ Cooper led his teammates through player-only workouts. When he wasn't getting a clear answer on the state of the Warriors' campaign, he helped organize rallies and demonstrations so that the Lake Ridge school board would see and hear how much football means to him and his peers.
"I was extremely proud of his decision to rally his teammates to take a stand with him," Sharon Cooper said. "As a leader, it's one thing to believe in what your purpose is, but when you persuade and get other people to believe in your purpose, that to me is a true sign of a leader. They believed in him as well as what they were fighting for."
Calumet was eventually allowed to resume team gatherings Sept. 14, and it began its season in Week 7 against Gibson Southern at Brownsburg High School. The Warriors were soundly defeated in their season opener but haven't lost a game since.
In five games this year, CJ Cooper has totaled 74 carries for 573 yards and seven touchdowns. He has also recorded 15 catches for 312 yards and four scores, which has propelled Calumet into the Class 3A Sectional 25 final at Hanover Central on Friday.
After coming up just short last season, Warriors coach Rick Good said CJ Cooper has made it his mission to lead the program to its first sectional title, and he has no doubt about where the senior's focus comes from.
"Mr. Cooper was a Catholic league guy, he's a (1975) St. Rita graduate, so we would talk a lot about that Catholic league mentality and upbringing and how he wanted CJ to have that same upbringing and structure and drive," said Good, a 2002 Mount Carmel alum. "So to see CJ fulfill that dream of who his father wanted him to become is really special for me from the outside looking in.
"I'm thrilled to have him on my team. He's the kind of kid where if you have 22 kids like him, then you're playing on Thanksgiving weekend."
CJ Cooper said he has a few short messages written on his cleats: "Rest in peace dad," "For God be the Glory" and "For my father" as a way to honor Cooper Sr.
Before every game, CJ Cooper will look down and reminisce about the long days he spent with his father as they worked side-by-side — hoping that his dad has a good view of the gridiron.
As the senior tries to extend his final prep campaign, CJ Cooper believes he wouldn't be on the brink of history without the man who taught him how to be a man.
"I know that my dad is watching me, just like he said he would," CJ Cooper said. "So during the pregame, I just look into the stands and visualize my dad standing there.
"That's what gives me the motivation to go out there and do what I love."
Gallery: 50 famous Region athletes
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!