Powered by father's memory, CJ Cooper looks to lead Calumet to first sectional title

CALUMET TOWNSHIP — Those were some long days.

When Cheffronio Cooper Sr. took his son, Cheffronio Jr., mostly known as CJ, with him to work, the youngster didn't anticipate what that would truly entail. He knew his father worked hard, and he understood that Cooper Sr. was serious about his profession.

But as CJ Cooper soon found out, the stories his dad told him about his company, C. Cooper Installations, could not compare to the real deal. Even though Cooper Sr. only brought his son to a few of his side projects, getting a taste of that workload gave CJ Cooper a new perspective that has stuck with him ever since.

"My dad worked with fencing, storage sheds and decks, so basically with his hands," CJ Cooper said. "Everything was so detailed. Details were so key to him, so if one square foot was off, (the customer) wouldn't want it anymore, and that's how we eat. That's how he put food on the table.

"I saw my dad work from sunup to sundown trying to get everything right, and that's when I realized he was a true king."

CJ Cooper, now a senior running back at Calumet, holds those moments with his father close to his heart. Back then, he thought his father would be by his side for years to come. And even though he still is, it's just not how CJ Cooper envisioned it.