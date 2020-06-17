Rebuild ready: Portage promotes Terry Chestovich to head coach after Russ Radtke's resignation

The Portage football program has been through a lot since the 2019 season ended.
Former coach Darren Rodriguez was let go in December after the team went 1-9. The school hired legendary coach Russ Radtke as his replacement in February, only for Radtke to resign on June 5 and accept a head coaching job at Knox.
Now, the Indians have made another hire, and this time they stayed in house. Following eight years as the team's defensive coordinator, Terry Chestovich was promoted to be Portage's new head coach Tuesday night.
"After coach Radtke decided that he was going to take a different job, I had to look to see what it is that I wanted to do," Chestovich said. "I had some discussions with my family and decided that throwing my name in the ring was probably the best thing. ... It has been a whirlwind 2020 for sure."
Chestovich, a 1993 Chesterton graduate, does have previous head coaching experience. Before joining Portage's coaching staff, he guided Knox from 2007-11. During his five seasons at the helm, the Redskins went 24-30.
In his second stint as a head coach, Chestovich has his work cut out for him. The Indians have had three consecutive losing seasons, including a 2019 campaign in which they lost all seven of their Duneland Athletic Conference games. Despite how disheartening last year was, Chestovich said he is excited to take over.
As he tries to turn the program around, Chestovich believes the reputation he's built at Portage for the better part of a decade will help his players buy in.
"They know what I stand for and what I'm about," Chestovich said. "I think that makes the transition part from being the defensive coordinator to the head coach much easier. They kind of know what they're getting into, but it's definitely not going to be an easy process."
Rayvaughn Petty also understands that rebuilding the Indians' program will be difficult, but he's thankful that Chestovich has accepted the challenge. The 6-foot-2, 215-pound defensive end and tight end has been working out on his own during the coronavirus pandemic and hopes to earn a starting role ahead of his junior season in the fall.
When Radtke stepped down, Petty said he was worried that Portage would fall behind without having a head coach. Chestovich's promotion has quickly turned his uneasiness into confidence.
"Our relationship is pretty good. I always ask him for advice whether that's school, football or anything," Petty said. "He's a great a guy. He demands discipline and respect, so we're going to give it to him."
The Indiana Department of Education has released a three-phase guideline about how student-athletes may return to prep athletics amid the COVID-19 outbreak. Phase I is scheduled for July 6-19, and a heavy emphasis has been put on social distancing and limited contact throughout all three phases.
Although those are not ideal conditions, Chestovich said he will be thrilled to meet up with his team as soon as he can.
"We want this to be a situation where we're there for our kids, and they know that they have someone there that cares about them and loves them," Chestovich said. "That is the most important thing to me — to take these young men as they come into the program and watch them leave and become great members of our society."
Gallery: Lowell at Portage football
