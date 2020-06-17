Rebuild ready: Portage promotes Terry Chestovich to head coach after Russ Radtke's resignation

In his second stint as a head coach, Chestovich has his work cut out for him. The Indians have had three consecutive losing seasons, including a 2019 campaign in which they lost all seven of their Duneland Athletic Conference games. Despite how disheartening last year was, Chestovich said he is excited to take over.

As he tries to turn the program around, Chestovich believes the reputation he's built at Portage for the better part of a decade will help his players buy in.

"They know what I stand for and what I'm about," Chestovich said. "I think that makes the transition part from being the defensive coordinator to the head coach much easier. They kind of know what they're getting into, but it's definitely not going to be an easy process."

Rayvaughn Petty also understands that rebuilding the Indians' program will be difficult, but he's thankful that Chestovich has accepted the challenge. The 6-foot-2, 215-pound defensive end and tight end has been working out on his own during the coronavirus pandemic and hopes to earn a starting role ahead of his junior season in the fall.

When Radtke stepped down, Petty said he was worried that Portage would fall behind without having a head coach. Chestovich's promotion has quickly turned his uneasiness into confidence.