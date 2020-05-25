Region AAU program prepares for state's reopening; plans to start playing in June

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The first part of the AAU basketball season was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, but Scott Chemma has not given up on his players.

Chemma, a 2013 Chesterton graduate and the Trojans' eighth grade boys basketball coach for the 2019-20 season, is the director of Indiana Game. The Region-based AAU program — featuring seven teams split up by age and skill level — is preparing to play its first games of the AAU season in accordance with the state's plans of reopening.

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb moved forward with Stage 3 of the state's reopening schedule Friday, and it includes limited access to gyms and fitness centers. However, out of an abundance of caution, Chemma will not try to gather Indiana Game for practices.

He plans to wait for Stage 4 to begin June 14 when "community youth and adult recreational games and leagues may resume," according to IN.gov. Chemma will host the program's first practice while social distancing on June 15.