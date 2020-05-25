Region AAU program prepares for state's reopening; plans to start playing in June

The first part of the AAU basketball season was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, but Scott Chemma has not given up on his players.
Chemma, a 2013 Chesterton graduate and the Trojans' eighth grade boys basketball coach for the 2019-20 season, is the director of Indiana Game. The Region-based AAU program — featuring seven teams split up by age and skill level — is preparing to play its first games of the AAU season in accordance with the state's plans of reopening.
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb moved forward with Stage 3 of the state's reopening schedule Friday, and it includes limited access to gyms and fitness centers. However, out of an abundance of caution, Chemma will not try to gather Indiana Game for practices.
He plans to wait for Stage 4 to begin June 14 when "community youth and adult recreational games and leagues may resume," according to IN.gov. Chemma will host the program's first practice while social distancing on June 15.
"We're going to have hand sanitizer for our guys when we do get started. So, we're going to ask them to be utilizing that throughout practice," Chemma said. "We'll be washing our hands extra. We're going to go out and buy bottled water for our guys, too. That way, we don't use fountains and we're not around where a mouth source might be."
Additionally, Chemma plans to keep practices to one team at a time and will purchase forehead thermometers that can be used to check each player's temperature when they arrive for any team activities.
Indiana Game's first games are tentatively scheduled for June 20 during a one-day tournament in West Lafayette. Although Chemma is excited for his players to get back on the hardwood, since that will be the program's first live competition, he also views it has a potential learning experience for everyone involved.
If the state and country continue to loosen restrictions, Indiana Game will start competing in weekend tournaments in early July and eventually finish up playing in early August. Even though it will be on an abbreviated schedule, Chemma believes an AAU season this summer can still be beneficial.
"With (the Class of 2021) it's super important for their recruitment and their development," Chemma said. "For (the Class of 2022), this is the year that they can start getting seen because I know a lot of coaches wait to really start recruiting."
While games remain on hold for now, Indiana Game has been conducting Zoom conferences for ball-handling and strength training on Sundays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Many of the teams' players have also participated in Zoom ball-handling sessions hosted by Crown Point alum and former Michigan star Spike Albrecht on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Chesterton guard Travis Grayson, who is on the 16-and-Under select team, has been itching to get back on the court. Since Indiana schools were shut down for the rest of the school year on April 2, the standout sophomore has been left without a hoop.
In between his e-learning, Grayson has still been doing several ball-handling drills and at-home workouts to stay as sharp as possible. But after a strong 2019-20 season, in which he averaged 13.3 points and 4.2 assists per game, he thinks a breakout summer on the AAU circuit would help raise his stock even more.
"I need to really show people that I can play basketball, that I'm a Division I talent," Grayson said. "So, I just gotta really show out."
Illiana Christian star Logan Van Essen, who is a member of the 17U select team, shares the same outlook. The junior guard averaged a team-high 23.1 points and 4.4 rebounds per game during the 2019-20 campaign and set the Vikings' single-game scoring record with a 47-point outburst against Southland College Prep (Illinois) on Jan. 24.
With one year of high school left, Van Essen is grateful for every chance he gets to showcase his skills. Illiana Christian just recently became eligible for the IHSAA postseason, so if he can't grab the attention of a few college coaches this summer, he hopes that a stellar senior season and a memorable playoff run will do the trick.
"It could be bad if they cancel the entire AAU season," Van Essen said. "But at the same time, then there would be a lot of recruiting during the school season. You're gonna have a lot of recruiting even if we just had a couple tournaments (this summer). There would be a lot recruiting at all of those because nobody has seen anybody."
Chemma said he feels an enormous amount of responsibility because several families are depending on him to do what is best for their sons. As the possibility of having a shortened AAU season becomes more realistic, he reiterated that Indiana Game is doing everything it can to protect its players.
"I don't want to cut corners," Chemma said. "To me, life is precious, there's no dollar figure to price it. If this comes down to, 'This isn't safe to do,' I have no problem refunding my (players') parents."
