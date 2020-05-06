Region coaches share thoughts on IHSAA's decision to resume athletic activities July 1

Athletes and coaches around Indiana have been waiting, and Wednesday they finally received an update. The IHSAA announced that it is waiving its moratorium week, which was originally scheduled from June 29 to July 4, and will allow school sponsored athletic activities to resume on July 1.
Valparaiso coach Bill Marshall said he's excited to be around his players and shared that he already had some insight as to when his team could possibly return to the field.
"The big thing for us is that our administration — the superintendent, principal of our high school, as well as our athletic director — they had already put that ruling in place for Valpo High School," Marshall said. "That was before the governor even made the first announcement or the IHSAA made their announcement."
Marshall received news from his higher-ups about prep sports potentially starting back up roughly two weeks ago. Since then, he's reached out to his players and their parents to give them a clearer picture of when they'd be able to come together.
Normally, the IHSAA would not grant permission for programs to gather during its yearly moratorium period. But an exception has been made — which will permit teams to host events one day after the 2019-20 school year ends on June 30 — due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The IHSAA's decision is still contingent on Gov. Eric Holcomb's plans to gradually reopen the state over the next two months.
"In light of the amount of time students have been restricted from school and contact with their teammates and coaches, the Association is hereby waiving Rule 15-3.4 for the year 2020," the IHSAA stated in a press release. "Therefore; contact with students under the provisions of Rule 15-3 may occur beginning on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 and continue through Saturday of Week 4 of the IHSAA calendar which is August 1, 2020."
Andrean coach Chris Skinner is cautiously optimistic about the IHSAA's new timeline. After schools were officially shut down for the remainder of the school year on April 2, he's remained in contact with his players. However, the bulk of their communication has been about their overall well-being and adjustment to e-learning rather than football.
With how serious the COVID-19 outbreak is, Skinner said he wanted to make sure he kept things in perspective.
"We still don't know how this will play out if we're being honest, with all of the dates and guidelines, and what the status of this will look like in two to three weeks or a month," Skinner said. "But it is good to have some positive news."
Rob Gardner was hired as Hammond's coach in January and said the IHSAA's decision to forgo its annual moratorium week will help him make up for lost time with his new program. When school was still in session, he was making a concerted effort to bond with his players, who will participate in the last football season in Wildcats history before Hammond is closed for good at the end of the 2020-21 school year.
"We're all ready to get back with the guys, myself and the rest of the coaching staff," Gardner said. "We're trying to build a family atmosphere, and when you're away from your family for so long, it starts to be a little weird. But it's still an exciting time, and hopefully the pandemic can (subside) and we can all get in there July 1 and get the ball rolling."
