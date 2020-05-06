Region coaches share thoughts on IHSAA's decision to resume athletic activities July 1

"In light of the amount of time students have been restricted from school and contact with their teammates and coaches, the Association is hereby waiving Rule 15-3.4 for the year 2020," the IHSAA stated in a press release. "Therefore; contact with students under the provisions of Rule 15-3 may occur beginning on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 and continue through Saturday of Week 4 of the IHSAA calendar which is August 1, 2020."

Andrean coach Chris Skinner is cautiously optimistic about the IHSAA's new timeline. After schools were officially shut down for the remainder of the school year on April 2, he's remained in contact with his players. However, the bulk of their communication has been about their overall well-being and adjustment to e-learning rather than football.

With how serious the COVID-19 outbreak is, Skinner said he wanted to make sure he kept things in perspective.

"We still don't know how this will play out if we're being honest, with all of the dates and guidelines, and what the status of this will look like in two to three weeks or a month," Skinner said. "But it is good to have some positive news."