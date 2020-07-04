Region football coaches prepare for first team activities amid COVID-19 pandemic

Since weight rooms won't be reopened until Phase 2, weights will be brought outside to the field and disinfected before and after they are used by the athletes.

"I know the big buzz word is cross contaminating, so we're going to make sure all of that stuff is done," Good said. "We're not even going to use a football for the first two weeks. We feel like the football part is the easy part. Getting these kids back into a routine is the more pressing issue."

While Seiss and Good are putting their players through their first team activities, Hobart football coach Craig Osika said he will not be on the gridiron Monday. Instead, all of the Brickies' fall coaches and athletes will be going through coronavirus awareness training at Hobart to "be in appliance with the Lake County Board of Health." Coaches and players will come to the school at different times depending on their sport.

The football team has its training scheduled for 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, and the players have been separated into two groups. Juniors and seniors will come for the first hour and freshmen and sophomores will come for the second hour, although Osika said that is subject to change.