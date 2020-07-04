Region football coaches prepare for first team activities amid COVID-19 pandemic

Merrillville coach Brad Seiss has a plan in place, but he's cautiously optimistic.
"People think it's the beginning of football practice so to speak, but it's not really that," Seiss said. "We haven't even seen the kids since March."
The Pirates, who are coming off a Class 6A semistate appearance, will have their first team gathering Monday in accordance with Phase I of the Indiana Department of Education's plan to restart prep sports. Team activities have been halted statewide ever since the IHSAA canceled the boys basketball state tournament on March 19 and cut spring sports on April 2 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
In order to minimize the amount of players that will be at Demaree Stadium, Merrillville will split its team into two groups. Freshmen and sophomores will meet from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m., and juniors and seniors will come together from 10 a.m. to noon.
"Us coaches, we have to wear masks. The players can if they want to, but they don't have to if they don't want to," Seiss said. "We're going to keep them in small groups and keep them as separate as they can be."
Seiss added that he will bring out a few football to toss around, but for the most part Monday will be dedicated to getting back into shape. Normally at this stage of the year, after going through some of the rigors of offseason training and workouts, Seiss said his team would be turning part of its attention to personnel and schemes. However, with a long layoff because of the COVID-19 outbreak, his main focus is to help his players return to form.
The Indiana Department of Education has implemented a three-phase plan for the resumption of prep sports. Phase 1 is scheduled for July 6-19, Phase 2 is slated for July 19 to Aug. 15 and then Phase 3 will begin. In Phase 1, student-athletes are allowed to be on campus for a maximum of 15 hours per week, in Phase 2 contact sports can begin using contact and in Phase 3 competition can resume.
Although Seiss is excited to rejoin his team, he has not made a definitive decision on when his players will begin hitting.
"When you start practicing with a helmet and shoulder pads, obviously there's a little more weight and there's a little bit more heat involved," Seiss said. "So, we just gotta make sure that we're protecting the kids and safely getting them ready to get back going."
Calumet football coach Rick Good will also split his team into two groups Monday. He expects about 50 players to be a part of his program for the 2020 season, and he has given them the option of coming from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. or 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
All of the players will be placed in groups of five and one coach will be assigned to them. Good said each collection of athletes and coaches will stay the same during Phase 1. Throughout this two-week period, the Warriors' practices will be geared toward conditioning, position drills and strength training.
Since weight rooms won't be reopened until Phase 2, weights will be brought outside to the field and disinfected before and after they are used by the athletes.
"I know the big buzz word is cross contaminating, so we're going to make sure all of that stuff is done," Good said. "We're not even going to use a football for the first two weeks. We feel like the football part is the easy part. Getting these kids back into a routine is the more pressing issue."
While Seiss and Good are putting their players through their first team activities, Hobart football coach Craig Osika said he will not be on the gridiron Monday. Instead, all of the Brickies' fall coaches and athletes will be going through coronavirus awareness training at Hobart to "be in appliance with the Lake County Board of Health." Coaches and players will come to the school at different times depending on their sport.
The football team has its training scheduled for 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, and the players have been separated into two groups. Juniors and seniors will come for the first hour and freshmen and sophomores will come for the second hour, although Osika said that is subject to change.
"A lot is still up in the air, and Hobart is still finalizing what we're allowed to do, so I kind of have to wait until I actually get more information from our superintendent," said Osika, who will host his team's first official practice on Tuesday. "I've changed my summer schedule about seven times."
Even though these are not ideal circumstances, Osika emphasized that he is willing to do whatever it takes to ensure a 2020 football campaign. The Brickies took home a Class 4A regional title last year — their first in 23 seasons — and he thinks they have the chance to go on another special run in the fall.
"I saw what happened to our spring athletes, and it was devastating," Osika said. "I would hate to be in a situation where our seniors don't get to play their senior year. Looking at us and some of the other teams in the area, we can be pretty darn good and make some noise and get the Region back on the map."
Gallery: 6A football regional: Merrillville vs. Warsaw
