Region football programs remain in Phase 1 of prep sports restart plan amid COVID-19 pandemic

Andrean football coach Chris Skinner has been vigilant in trying to keep his players as safe as possible amid the coronavirus pandemic.
He knows his program must slow down in order to adhere to the Indiana Department of Education's plan to restart prep sorts — even if that means having every athlete literally hit the brakes.
"When players arrive and they pull up in their cars, we ask them a series of health check questions, and then we have thermal scanner thermometers that we use to check them before they even get out of the car," Skinner said. "That's the process for every kid before they can practice. They have to clear our health screening."
Phase 2 of the IDOE's prep sports resumption plan is set to begin Monday, which allows contact sports to start using contact, but Skinner said Andrean's administration has decided to keep the 59ers in Phase 1.
Although he would like to advance, Skinner explained that moving at a slower pace has still been "constructive." He believes Phase 1 has allowed his players to receive more individualized attention than they normally would at this point of the summer, as they continue to work in small groups.
Plus, it's still much better than the alternative.
Boone Grove, Portage, Calumet, River Forest, Michigan City, EC Central and the School City of Hammond — which includes Hammond, Morton, Clark and Gavit — have all suspended prep sports activities.
With a growing list of Region schools halting their practices and workouts, Skinner said he is simply grateful to still be around his team.
"We just want to make sure we're doing everything we can to abide by our school policies and to emphasize the importance of social distancing and the wearing of masks so that we can minimize the possibility," Skinner said. "Obviously, you're never going to completely eliminate the possibility of getting (COVID-19) or spreading it, but if we're doing what we're supposed to, then at least we're giving ourselves a chance to play football."
Valparaiso will also stay in Phase 1 through the end of July. Vikings football coach Bill Marshall said his program had already decided to hold off on hitting before the IDOE even released its plan for the resumption of prep sports.
Marshall's reasoning? Two weeks of team workouts just isn't enough time for his players to get back in shape.
"Our kids are still going to be coming in 15 hours a week, as Phase 1 says," Marshall said. "We're still going to do all of our (COVID-19) protocol check-ins for symptoms and everything else, and we're not going to worry about helmets and shoulder pads until August."
Although they won't be implementing contact just yet, Marshall commended his athletes for their patience and understanding. He praised them even more for being forthcoming with information about their health in order to protect the team.
Before every practice, all players are asked eight coronavirus-related questions prior to being cleared for participation. If any of their answers raise a red flag, Marshall said that athlete is immediately sent to the school's athletic trainer for a precautionary temperature check and ultimately sent home for a possible quarantine.
When Marshall walked off the field at Lucas Oil Stadium last year, after Valparaiso narrowly lost to New Palestine in the Class 5A state championship, this is not how he envisioned the start of the 2020 campaign. Now that it's here, he has reminded everyone in his program that they must all do their part if they hope to go on another memorable run.
"We just have to control what we can control and keep preparing day by day as if we're going to have practice," Marshall said. "If we sit and we worry about what's happening around us or with another school corporation or even across the country, it does us no good because those are things that are out of our control."
Whiting will join Andrean and Valparaiso by remaining in Phase 1 and plans to reassess after one week. Oilers football coach Brett Jennings admitted that it is concerning to see two schools in the Greater South Shore Conference suspend team activities. Calumet and River Forest are both scheduled to face Whiting at Ray P. Gallivan Field in Weeks 4 and 5, respectively.
However, for now, Jennings will gladly trade his players' helmets for face masks if it means they can still train and work out together during the COVID-19 outbreak.
"Our kids were phenomenal about it," said Jennings, who also screens his athletes for coronavirus symptoms. "They just want to play football, so they're willing to do what they have to do. We've had zero problems in terms of social distancing and wearing a mask. It's different, obviously, but we're making the most of it."
