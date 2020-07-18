Region football programs remain in Phase 1 of prep sports restart plan amid COVID-19 pandemic

Before every practice, all players are asked eight coronavirus-related questions prior to being cleared for participation. If any of their answers raise a red flag, Marshall said that athlete is immediately sent to the school's athletic trainer for a precautionary temperature check and ultimately sent home for a possible quarantine.

When Marshall walked off the field at Lucas Oil Stadium last year, after Valparaiso narrowly lost to New Palestine in the Class 5A state championship, this is not how he envisioned the start of the 2020 campaign. Now that it's here, he has reminded everyone in his program that they must all do their part if they hope to go on another memorable run.

"We just have to control what we can control and keep preparing day by day as if we're going to have practice," Marshall said. "If we sit and we worry about what's happening around us or with another school corporation or even across the country, it does us no good because those are things that are out of our control."

Whiting will join Andrean and Valparaiso by remaining in Phase 1 and plans to reassess after one week. Oilers football coach Brett Jennings admitted that it is concerning to see two schools in the Greater South Shore Conference suspend team activities. Calumet and River Forest are both scheduled to face Whiting at Ray P. Gallivan Field in Weeks 4 and 5, respectively.