Region football programs uncertain after School City of Hammond cancellation

EC Central athletic director Monica Maxwell was unable to be reached for comment.

School City of East Chicago Superintendent Dee-Etta Wright announced Tuesday that EC Central will remain in Phase 1 of the Indiana Department of Education's return-to-play guidelines. Phase 2, which permits contact sports to use contact, was slated to begin July 20.

Cardinals football coach Dante Dinkins said he was thrilled to rejoin his players Wednesday but admitted that his team is in uncharted territory as it prepares for a shortened season.

"All of this information is very fresh to me, and I'm pretty sure my athletic director will be reaching out to me here shortly to see what's the next step for East Chicago," Dinkins said. "We're excited about our first day back at practice, but we don't know (what's next). We're walking blind just like everybody else."

West Side football coach Eric Schreiber Jr., who was hired in June, echoed the same uncertain thoughts as Dinkins. The Cougars were supposed to scrimmage Hammond on Aug. 14, before opening their season at Phalen Academy on Aug. 22.

They also had game at Crispus Attucks in Week 2 on Aug. 28, but that contest has been pushed back one day to Aug. 29, according to Schreiber.