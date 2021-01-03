 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Region lawyer helps athletes navigate IHSAA's 'complex' transfer process
alert top story urgent
IHSAA transfer rules

Region lawyer helps athletes navigate IHSAA's 'complex' transfer process

{{featured_button_text}}
Sean Manaea

Athletics pitcher Sean Manaea, an Andrean grad, throws to a Tampa Bay Rays batter in an American League wild-card game in 2020.

 Ben Margot, File, Associated Press

Michael Jasaitis is pretty familiar with the IHSAA transfer rules.

The Crown Point-based lawyer and 1993 Highland graduate has been guiding prep athletes through the "complex process" since 2002, and his clientele list includes former Region stars Sean Manaea, Angel Garcia and Kenny Harris.

All three former high school standouts were initially denied full eligibility by the IHSAA when they transferred, but with the help of Jasaitis, those rulings were eventually overturned upon appeal.

"This is only about 10% to 15% of my practice and it's certainly not a money maker since I discount my rates on almost every case, but it is so cool to help these kids and it's so, so satisfying," Jasaitis said. "So, when I'm asked why am I so passionate about this? It's because it's the part of law where I can truly make an impact on kids who are still impressionable and honestly just need some help." 

Manaea, who transferred from South Central to Andrean, helped the 59ers win the Class 3A baseball state championship in 2010 and is now a pitcher for the Oakland Athletics. He threw a no-hitter against the Boston Red Sox in 2018, striking out 10 batters and walking two.

Garcia, who transferred from Lake Forest Academy (Illinois) to EC Central, led the Cardinals to the 2007 Class 4A boys basketball state title alongside E'Twaun Moore and Kawann Short. Moore now plays for the Phoenix Suns in the NBA, while Short plays for the Carolina Panthers in the NFL. Garcia has continued his basketball career overseas.

Harris, who transferred from Bishop Noll to Griffith, was the 2003 Indiana Mr. Basketball runner-up and went on to play at Valparaiso University.

Jasaitis said he is extremely proud of what Manaea, Garcia and Harris have been able to accomplish in and beyond high school. However, a player's talent has never swayed his decision to represent them.

If an athlete is denied full eligibility by the IHSAA, even though they have a legitimate, non-athletic reason as to why they switched schools, he is more than willing to assist them.

"Regardless of the status of a student-athlete, I treat them all the same," Jasaitis said. "Whether or not they're a candidate for Indiana Mr. Basketball or whether or not they're just trying to break into the varsity lineup, it doesn't matter. My mom instilled that principle of fairness in me from a young age."

So, when Jasaitis received a call from Denise Wilbert, the mother of Lake Station senior and Purdue Northwest commit Laila Rogers, it was a no-brainer. He knew he had to take her case.

Rogers transferred from Homewood-Flossmoor (Illinois) to Lake Station prior to the start of the 2020-21 school year. She and her mother had been transparent with both schools about a private family matter that required the senior to switch schools and change residency across state lines. Once Homewood-Flossmoor and Lake Station heard their reasoning, they recommended that Rogers receive full eligibility from the IHSAA.

The senior and her mother also made it clear that Rogers' transfer was not motivated by the Illinois High School Association suspending basketball due to the coronavirus pandemic, but rather the aforementioned private family matter.

According to Wilbert, even after she and Rogers thoroughly explained their private family matter to the IHSAA, it still ruled that her daughter's transfer was influenced, in part, by athletics, which is why she was not granted full eligibility.

In other words, Rogers could only compete at the junior varsity level and not varsity, unless she appealed the IHSAA's ruling in Indianapolis.

"I had no idea that they were even questioning my eligibility," Rogers said. "I had no idea what was about to happen."

When they received the news, Wilbert said she and her daughter were crushed and confused. At that point, Wilbert felt that her family had been blindsided, so she did a Google search to see if any other student-athletes had gone through what Rogers was going through.

What she found was case after case of student-athletes being denied full eligibility by the IHSAA, and shortly thereafter she came across contact information for Jasaitis.

"I called him just to get general information," Wilbert said. "I don't even think I gave him (my daughter's) name. I just told him what was going on, and he was like, 'I can help you.' I didn't even call him again for about two or three days as I was trying to figure out what to do. He actually called me back and was like, 'I know you're probably not familiar with the process, but just let me help you.'"

The process

So, what exactly is the IHSAA transfer process? Jasaitis broke it down into the following steps.

First off, when a student-athlete transfers schools, whether it's an in-state to in-state transfer or out-of-state to in-state transfer, the sending school (old school) and receiving school (new school) must provide a recommendation to the IHSAA after conducting their own independent investigations. Each school can recommend ineligibility, limited eligibility or full eligibility based on their findings, which are ultimately sent to the IHSAA commissioner for a ruling.

If the IHSAA commissioner agrees with the recommendation of both schools, which in Rogers' case was full eligibility by Homewood-Flossmoor and Lake Station, then she would have been fully eligible to compete right away.

However, if the IHSAA disagrees, it can deem a student-athlete ineligible or in Rogers' case, grant a student-athlete limited eligibility, meaning they can't participate in varsity athletics.

If a student-athlete does not receive full eligibility, they then have two options. They can either accept the IHSAA's ruling and wait 365 days from the date of their last game at their old school to become fully eligible at their new school, or they can appeal the ruling before the IHSAA Review Committee.

Since Rogers is a senior, waiting 365 days for full eligibility would've effectively ended her varsity prep career, so she and her mother decided to appeal the ruling.

The IHSAA Review Committee consists of at least three members of the IHSAA Executive Committee, which is responsible for "interpreting the association's bylaws," according to the IHSAA website.

Rogers, whose appeal was Nov. 19, described the setting of her appeal at the IHSAA headquarters in Indianapolis as a scene from "Law & Order." There were opening statements by Jasaitis and a lawyer representing the IHSAA, a cross examination period and closing arguments.

"I was kind of nervous, and it was all kind of confusing," Rogers said. "But I feel like my lawyer really had my back throughout the whole thing and made it a lot easier. It was hard being in there."

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Rogers, who spent the first two years of her prep career at Bishop Noll, added that she was thoroughly questioned about her academic and athletic journey over the past four years, including why she enrolled at Lake Station upon returning to the Region rather than her former school of Bishop Noll.

The answer? Bishop Noll was simply too expensive this time around.

"Bishop Noll is a private school that costs $10,000 a year, and there's a pandemic going on," Wilbert said. "I don't think taking on any extra expense at this time would be smart, and I certainly wouldn't do that just so she can play basketball. Lake Station is public."

Although Rogers explained that to the IHSAA Review Committee alongside Jasaitis, the senior's appeal was still rejected.

When she and Wilbert left Indianapolis after being denied full eligibility for a second time, they were extremely disappointed, but Jasaitis reminded them that they still had another chance.

If a student-athlete's appeal isn't overturned by the IHSAA, they can appeal that ruling once again before the Case Review Panel. This nine-member panel was "established by the IHSAA and (is) administered by the State Superintendent of Public Instruction," according to the Indiana Department of Education website.

Jasaitis added that the nine members are made up of "parents of other high school students and other school administrators across the state." They review the case absent of the student-athlete, the IHSAA and their respective lawyers and then provide a written decision to all parties either upholding, modifying or nullifying the IHSAA's ruling.

If either side disagrees with the Case Review Panel, they can still take the dispute to a court of law. However, in Rogers' case, she and her mother had no reason to pursue the matter any further.

On Dec. 8, the Case Review Panel delivered its decision, and Rogers was finally granted full eligibility.

"Her reaction was priceless," said Jasaitis, who delivered the news over the phone. "She was profusely thankful and emotional, as was her mother. It was one of the best feelings in the world."

Bishop Noll/Lake Station, Girls Basketball (Jasaitis)

Laila Rogers (No. 33) transferred from Homewood Flossmoor in Illinois to Lake Station before the start of the 2020-21 school year. The senior was initially denied full eligibility by the IHSAA, but with the help of Crown Point-based lawyer Michael Jasaitis, that ruling was overturned.

The following day, Rogers, who was allowed to practice while awaiting a decision, helped Lake Station earn a 72-44 road victory over Lighthouse. Since then, the Eagles have only lost one game and closed out 2020 by winning the Michigan City Holiday Tournament.

"I'm just glad that my mom made the decision to get a lawyer," Rogers said. "(Jasaitis) was needed and he helped a lot. I wouldn't be (fully) eligible without him."

Storybook ending

Rogers believes she is blessed to have met Jasaitis, but his work with prep athletes isn't limited to Northwest Indiana.

Hunter Newman and his family also relied on Jasaitis' expertise after initially being denied full eligibility by the IHSAA. The junior, who plays football, transferred from Morrison (Illinois) to Harrison in West Lafayette prior to the start of the 2020-21 school. Similarly to Rogers, he and his family are adamant that he did not cross state lines because the Illinois High School Association moved football to the spring due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Instead, the main factor that led to Newman's transfer is that Morrison has opted for hybrid learning throughout the 2020-21 school year because of COVID-19. At the end of Newman's sophomore year last spring, he said the transition to e-learning was difficult and his grades slipped drastically as a result.

He didn't want to go through that experience again.

"I never had to learn over a computer before, so it was really hard to focus," Newman said. "They weren't going to be going in person every day, only like two days a week. At Harrison, I've been able to go five days a week and be with the teachers. It's definitely helped a lot, and I raised my grades a lot."

Newman now lives with his godfather Chris Lyons, who is a resident of West Lafayette. When the junior enrolled at Harrison, he received recommendations of full eligibility from Harrison and Morrison, yet he was still denied full eligibility by the IHSAA.

As he and his family went through a lengthy appeal process alongside Jasaitis, Newman almost missed Harrison's entire season before finally being granted full eligibility Oct. 15, which was one day before Harrison's regular-season finale. 

Just over 24 hours later, Newman did the unthinkable by returning the opening kickoff 98 yards for a touchdown. The 6-foot, 180-pound running back scored once more on a 28-yard run to help Harrison cruise past Richmond for a 54-14 home win.

Hunter Newman -- Harrison

Harrison running back Hunter Newman scored two touchdowns in his first game back after finally receiving full eligibility from the IHSAA. The junior transferred from Morrison in Illinois to Harrison prior to the start of the 2020-21 school year.

"The funny thing about (the kickoff return) is that I was talking to one of my buddies on the sidelines before the game, and he said, 'I bet if you get it, you won't take it back,' and I just said, 'We'll see about that,'" Newman said. "When I got it, everything just cleared out of the way, and I saw a clear path straight to the end zone.

"It was pretty insane."

Newman's parents, Brooke and Mathew, weren't in a attendance because Mathew had recently tested positive for COVID-19. They were both quarantining at home and watched their son's big play via a livestream.

Michael Jasaitis and Hunter Newman

After transferring from Morrison in Illinois, Harrison running back Hunter Newman, right, gained full eligibility from the IHSAA with the help of Crown Point-based lawyer Michael Jasaitis, left.

Fittingly, though, Jasaitis was able to be there, just like he'd been throughout the entire appeal process. He always tries to make it to his clients' first game back, and Newman's performance was perhaps the best one he's seen yet.

"It was like something out of a movie. It was fantastic," Jasaitis said. "That's what makes all of this worth it."

Gallery: 50 famous Region athletes

+4 
Michael Jasaitis

Crown Point-based lawyer Michael Jasaitis, a 1993 Highland grad, is well-versed in the IHSAA's transfer rules. He has helped several athletes receive full eligibility after transferring, including former Andrean star and Oakland Athletics pitcher Sean Manaea.

 Provided by Michael Jasaitis
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Lake County Sports Reporter

James Boyd is the Lake County prep sports reporter for The Times. He is a graduate of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and a proud native of Romeoville, Illinois. Before anything else, his main goal in life is to spread love and light.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Riley Ott talks about playing with the IndyStar Indiana Girls All-Stars

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts