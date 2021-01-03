Region lawyer helps athletes navigate IHSAA's 'complex' transfer process

The senior and her mother also made it clear that Rogers' transfer was not motivated by the Illinois High School Association suspending basketball due to the coronavirus pandemic, but rather the aforementioned private family matter.

According to Wilbert, even after she and Rogers thoroughly explained their private family matter to the IHSAA, it still ruled that her daughter's transfer was influenced, in part, by athletics, which is why she was not granted full eligibility.

In other words, Rogers could only compete at the junior varsity level and not varsity, unless she appealed the IHSAA's ruling in Indianapolis.

"I had no idea that they were even questioning my eligibility," Rogers said. "I had no idea what was about to happen."

When they received the news, Wilbert said she and her daughter were crushed and confused. At that point, Wilbert felt that her family had been blindsided, so she did a Google search to see if any other student-athletes had gone through what Rogers was going through.

What she found was case after case of student-athletes being denied full eligibility by the IHSAA, and shortly thereafter she came across contact information for Jasaitis.