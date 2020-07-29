Region programs alter schedules as Illinois moves prep football to spring

Both schools are expected to sign a contract for the Week 2 matchup Thursday, which will be a home game for the Warriors.

"We've missed out on a game the last two years with Curtis (Walton Jr.) passing last year and the year before Bishop Noll dropping out at the last minute," Kuntarich said. "We didn't want to be in that position again, so we really planned ahead this year."

Andrean coach Chris Skinner said he appreciates Calumet's proactive thinking. The 59ers haven't played the Warriors during his tenure, but finding a quick substitute for both programs' lone out-of-state game has made his preparation for the 2020 campaign a little easier amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

"I didn't even realize or really take the initiative to arrange any of that," Skinner said. "But a good friend of mine is coaching at Calumet, so they kind of took the first step."

Chesterton, Gavit, Hammond and Bishop Noll also had Illinois opponents on their schedules and will try to find replacement games. In Week 2, Chesterton was supposed to take on St. Rita, Gavit was slated to face TF South and Hammond intended to play Reavis. Bishop Noll had agreed to a matchup with Ridgewood in Week 3.