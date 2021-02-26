Region Roundup podcast: Crown Point advances to state; boys playoff pairings released

Times sportswriters James Boyd and Mike Clark discuss the latest Region sports news, including Crown Point girls basketball advancing to state and the boys basketball sectional pairings.
Region Roundup is The Times' weekly prep sports podcast.
