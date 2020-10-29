Region Roundup podcast: Illinois High School Association green lights basketball; Chesterton eyes state title

Times sports writers James Boyd and Mike Clark discuss the latest Region sports news, including the Illinois High School Association's decision to defy Gov. JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health and proceed with its previously announced schedule for boys and girls basketball.
The Chesterton boys soccer team will also try to win its second state title in three years on Saturday.
Region Roundup is The Times' weekly prep sports podcast.
Gallery: 3A boys soccer semistate: Chesterton vs. Fishers
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!