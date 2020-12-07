Region Roundup podcast: West Side standout, five-star prospect Jalen Washington returns

Times sports writers James Boyd and Mike Clark discuss the latest Region sports news, including Jalen Washington's first game for West Side in 645 days. Washington has scholarship offers from Purdue, Indiana and Louisville, among others.
Region Roundup is The Times' weekly prep sports podcast.
Gallery: West Side at Michigan City boys basketball
120520-spt-bbk-ws-mc_6
120520-spt-bbk-ws-mc_3
120520-spt-bbk-ws-mc_2
120520-spt-bbk-ws-mc_4
120520-spt-bbk-ws-mc_1
120520-spt-bbk-ws-mc_5
120520-spt-bbk-ws-mc_8
120520-spt-bbk-ws-mc_10
120520-spt-bbk-ws-mc_11
120520-spt-bbk-ws-mc_9
120520-spt-bbk-ws-mc_12
120520-spt-bbk-ws-mc_7
120520-spt-bbk-ws-mc_13
Gallery
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!