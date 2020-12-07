 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Region Roundup podcast: West Side standout, five-star prospect Jalen Washington returns

Region Roundup podcast: West Side standout, five-star prospect Jalen Washington returns

{{featured_button_text}}
James Boyd and Mike Clark -- The Times

Times sports writers James Boyd and Mike Clark

 The Times

Times sports writers James Boyd and Mike Clark discuss the latest Region sports news, including Jalen Washington's first game for West Side in 645 days. Washington has scholarship offers from Purdue, Indiana and Louisville, among others.

Region Roundup is The Times' weekly prep sports podcast.

West Side standout, five-star prospect Jalen Washington returns

West Side standout, five-star prospect Jalen Washington returns

Gallery: West Side at Michigan City boys basketball

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Lake County Sports Reporter

James Boyd is the Lake County prep sports reporter for The Times. He is a graduate of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and a proud native of Romeoville, Illinois. Before anything else, his main goal in life is to spread love and light.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Riley Ott talks about playing with the IndyStar Indiana Girls All-Stars

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts