Region schools take extra precautions for basketball as COVID-19 cases surge

Crown Point athletic director Bill Dorulla said his school will still offer physical tickets for its home events since their usual number of fans has been drastically reduced. However, only two tickets are allowed for each player on both teams, with the exception of a few unique circumstances.

"If it's a situation where a player doesn't have a parent and they want someone else to come on their behalf, we would probably allow that," Dorulla said. "There's also situations where players have parents that are divorced, so they might have two different sets of parents, which we'll allow to happen."

Joining Crown Point, Hobart and Valparaiso will also limit each player to two tickets, but Lake Central has given its athletes more wiggle room. The Indians will allow their players to bring up to six individuals to their games.

Lake Central athletic director Chris Enyeart said tickets will be sold in person, although that is subject to change in the near future.

"You'll come in, you'll say your athlete's name and we'll cross you off the list and sell the ticket there," Enyeart said. "We are looking at PayK12 as a solution to being able to do this online, instead of doing this at the gate. We're meeting with (PayK12) again on Monday."