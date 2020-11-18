Region schools take extra precautions for basketball as COVID-19 cases surge

As coronavirus cases continue to surge, Region schools are taking extra precautions when it comes to indoor sports and namely basketball.
On Wednesday, Lake and Porter counties both moved into the "red" category of the state's COVID-19 county metrics. This means that there is "very high positivity and community spread," according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
In accordance with this categorization, attendance at winter indoor sports is limited to "participants, support personnel and parents/guardians." Crown Point, Hobart, Lake Central and Valparaiso have all made even more unique changes at their own venues to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
None of these schools will offer concessions, and at Hobart and Valparaiso, fans will only be allowed to sit on the side of the gym that is opposite the teams' benches and the scorer's table.
"Our gym fits about 4,000, so it's going to look empty," Vikings athletic director Stacy Adams said. "Our cheerleaders will be going in split groups, and we're not allowing visiting teams to bring their cheerleaders, and we're not allowing scouting to be done."
Adams said his school is still trying to figure out some video streaming options for people who want to support Valparaiso remotely. The Vikings will also try to move to online ticketing, although physical tickets are still being sold right now because the school has a poor internet connection within its gym.
Crown Point athletic director Bill Dorulla said his school will still offer physical tickets for its home events since their usual number of fans has been drastically reduced. However, only two tickets are allowed for each player on both teams, with the exception of a few unique circumstances.
"If it's a situation where a player doesn't have a parent and they want someone else to come on their behalf, we would probably allow that," Dorulla said. "There's also situations where players have parents that are divorced, so they might have two different sets of parents, which we'll allow to happen."
Joining Crown Point, Hobart and Valparaiso will also limit each player to two tickets, but Lake Central has given its athletes more wiggle room. The Indians will allow their players to bring up to six individuals to their games.
Lake Central athletic director Chris Enyeart said tickets will be sold in person, although that is subject to change in the near future.
"You'll come in, you'll say your athlete's name and we'll cross you off the list and sell the ticket there," Enyeart said. "We are looking at PayK12 as a solution to being able to do this online, instead of doing this at the gate. We're meeting with (PayK12) again on Monday."
Hobart has already gone the digital ticket route for varsity football games, and Brickies athletic director Mike Black said his school will continue to use Ticket Spicket for all of its winter sports.
Additionally, printed rosters haven't been offered at Hobart this school year, with the exception of Friday's home semistate football game against Marion. Instead, attendees are encouraged to scan a QR code with their phone camera so that a roster is sent to them electronically.
Hobart, Crown Point, Lake Central and Valparaiso have all had to halt their girls basketball seasons because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Indians and Vikings have since resumed, and Black hopes that the Brickies — and all other Region programs — will be able to continue competing as well.
"We are going to try to reschedule the games we've postponed," Black said. "We all want to give our kids every chance they can to play if it's safe and possible."
