Region standouts, Indiana Junior All-Stars weigh recruiting options during COVID-19 pandemic

“Around August, I plan on narrowing my list down and then eventually trying to get on campus to some of those schools and making a decision,” Thompson said. “That’s the goal.”

Similar to Thompson, Lowell standout Christopher Mantis also has interest from a few colleges that are hesitant to offer him a scholarship without seeing him play in person.

The 6-foot-6 guard, who averaged 24.8 points and 9.0 rebounds per game last season, was named an Indiana Junior All-Star. He believes competing on that stage would have made college coaches, especially at high-major programs, more certain about what he could bring to their teams.

However, Mantis doesn’t mind going into his senior season uncommitted in order to expand his recruitment. Plus, he already has scholarship offers from Valparaiso, Ball State, Incarnate Word and Bellarmine. The junior emphasized that he’s grateful to even have those four options on the table and can see more on the horizon.

“Vanderbilt, Stanford, Lehigh, Wofford and a couple others have reached out,” said Mantis, who plays AAU basketball for Fundamental U on the Under Armour circuit. “Vanderbilt seems super interested. We text pretty much every day almost. So with them, they just want to see me play, and I think that goes for other recruits, too."