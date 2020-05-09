You are the owner of this article.
Region standouts, Indiana Junior All-Stars weigh recruiting options during COVID-19 pandemic
Class 4A Merrillville Sectional title game - Kankakee Valley vs. Michigan City (recruiting)

Michigan City forward Trinity Thompson, left, recently received scholarship offers from IUPUI and Indiana State.

 John J. Watkins, File, The Times

Trinity Thompson had it all mapped out. Hold her own in the Indiana Junior-Senior All-Star game, have a strong AAU basketball season and commit to a college before the start of her senior year at Michigan City.

So far, the coronavirus pandemic has adjusted her plans. The Indiana-Kentucky All-Star series was canceled April 9, and the first session of the Nike Girls Elite Youth Basketball League circuit — which she would have played in with the Indy Lady Gym Rats — has also been scrapped.

Ironically, as Thompson waits for competition to resume, the downtime has allowed her to become even more engaged with her recruitment. The star forward already had multiple Division I scholarship offers, and IUPUI and Indiana State joined her list of suitors on April 2 and April 11, respectively.

“There are a lot of schools that haven’t offered because they haven’t seen me play. A lot of schools want to see you play live,” Thompson said. “But I’ve still had a lot of communication, where the coaches are sending me stuff about their schools.”

Thompson, who averaged 20.0 points and 15.8 rebounds per game last season, still hopes to choose a college prior to her senior year. Although, she did acknowledge that her timeline is contingent on how soon the country reopens and how many more colleges show interest over the next few months.

“Around August, I plan on narrowing my list down and then eventually trying to get on campus to some of those schools and making a decision,” Thompson said. “That’s the goal.”

Similar to Thompson, Lowell standout Christopher Mantis also has interest from a few colleges that are hesitant to offer him a scholarship without seeing him play in person.

The 6-foot-6 guard, who averaged 24.8 points and 9.0 rebounds per game last season, was named an Indiana Junior All-Star. He believes competing on that stage would have made college coaches, especially at high-major programs, more certain about what he could bring to their teams.

Munster at Lowell boys basketball (recruiting)

Lowell guard Christopher Mantis has four Division I scholarship offers.

However, Mantis doesn’t mind going into his senior season uncommitted in order to expand his recruitment. Plus, he already has scholarship offers from Valparaiso, Ball State, Incarnate Word and Bellarmine. The junior emphasized that he’s grateful to even have those four options on the table and can see more on the horizon.

“Vanderbilt, Stanford, Lehigh, Wofford and a couple others have reached out,” said Mantis, who plays AAU basketball for Fundamental U on the Under Armour circuit. “Vanderbilt seems super interested. We text pretty much every day almost. So with them, they just want to see me play, and I think that goes for other recruits, too."

Merrillville’s Keon Thompson Jr. was chosen as an Indiana Junior All-Star, as well. He was supposed to get his first taste of the Nike EYBL — which is arguably the best AAU circuit in the country — as a member of Meanstreets this spring and summer. But right now, the 6-foot-3 guard has been confined to at-home workouts and dribbling drills in his basement.

Merrillville at LaPorte boys basketball (recruiting)

Merrillville guard Keon Thompson Jr., center, landed a scholarship offer from Indiana State on Tuesday.

Even without competing on the hardwood, though, Keon Thompson Jr.'s recruitment has remained steady. The junior received scholarship offers from Ball State, Cleveland State and Drake in April and hauled in another one from Indiana State on Tuesday.

“My (high school) Coach (Bo Patton) is constantly sending my film to (college) coaches,” said Thompson Jr., who is the Pirates' all-time leading scorer. “So, you never know, just gotta be patient and hope for the best.” 

Merrillville at LaPorte boys basketball (recruiting)

Merrillville coach Bo Patton has sent game film of star guard Keon Thompson Jr. to several college coaches.

Patton is doing everything he can to help Keon Thompson Jr. receive the attention that his play warrants. The star guard averaged 30.0 points and 10.3 rebounds per game last season, guiding Merrillville to a Class 4A sectional championship, and Patton thinks that is more than enough evidence to attract additional colleges.

“I think (the COVID-19 outbreak) has affected him in a minor way,” said Patton, who has spoken to coaches at Mizzou and DePaul about Thompson Jr. “Coaches are still inquiring. … The word now is that they just have more time to watch film.”

The Region's All-NCAA tournament team

Editor’s note

How has college recruiting changed in the age of COVID-19? The Times’ James Boyd talked to Region athletes about their experiences for this two-part series, which concludes Monday.

Lake County Sports Reporter

James Boyd is the Lake County prep sports reporter for The Times. He is a graduate of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and a proud native of Romeoville, Illinois. Before anything else, his main goal in life is to spread love and light.

