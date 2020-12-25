Region teams prepare for holiday hoops

The Mac Jelks Invitational was originally supposed to be held at Bishop Noll, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, it has been moved to Bowman. Earlier this year, Jones coordinated another shootout on Nov. 28 and used Bowman as the venue.

"Normally, it would be at Bishop Noll, but they don't really want anyone in the school. At home games we don't have fans, and parents can't even come as fans," Jones said. "The next place I could think of was Thea Bowman, and I've always wanted to host an event in Gary. ... With the Turkey Tipoff, we hit it out the park, and they did an amazing job of handling everything. After every game, they cleaned the gym and didn't let people come in until the first wave of people had cleared out."

According to Jones, there will be a streaming option available for purchase through theSUVtv.com for those would like to tune in remotely. Participating teams will also receive a copy of their game film to study and/or use for highlight reels.

Last year, former Bowman star Jacques Williams went viral with an alley-oop dunk that was eventually shown on ESPN.

"That's an experience that he had, and it's something that he can take with him for the rest of his life," Jones said. "That's what it's all about, putting Region basketball on a platform for everyone to see."