Region teams prepare for holiday hoops
Prep basketball

Prep basketball

Bishop Noll at Crown Point girls basketball (holiday tournament preview)

Bishop Noll's Courtney Blakely, left, and Crown Point's Jessica Carrothers will try to lead their teams to victory over South Bend St. Joseph and Silver Creek, respectively, in the Mac Jelks Invitational on Jan. 2.

 Kale Wilk, File, The Times

Greg Jones II has an extensive background in high-level prep basketball and event planning, and he'll never forget about home.

The 2005 Bishop Noll graduate, who is now an assistant girls basketball coach at his alma mater, has coordinated the fourth annual Mac Jelks Invitational. This season, the yearly holiday shootout, which is slated for Jan. 2 at Bowman, will feature seven Region programs.

Jones put the one-day event together through his company, G2 Hoops.

"It's really grown legs over the years," Jones said. " ... I see it really as a two-fold thing. On one end, I want young and upcoming kids, who are 7 or 8 years old, to be able to see talented players and Division I caliber players up close. But then, I also wanted the local high school players and coaches to face tough competition and see that there's another level for the area to get to."

Bishop Noll at Highland girls basketball (Greg Jones)

Bishop Noll assistant coach Greg Jones II, second from right, coordinated the fourth annual Mac Jelks Invitational, which will be held at Bowman on Jan. 2.

On the girls side, Indiana Basketball Coaches Association No. 1 Crown Point will square off against No. 8 Silver Creek at 1:30 p.m. In the next contest, Bishop Noll and star guard Courtney Blakely, who is averaging 30.1 points per game, will take on South Bend St. Joseph at 3:30.

Kicking off the invitational on the boys side, 21st Century (1-5) and first-year coach Larry Upshaw will face Bishop Noll and first-year coach John Dodson III at 11:30 a.m. Bowman will then host South Bend Riley and Notre Dame recruit Blake Wesley at 5:30 p.m. before Merrillville meets Associated Press Class 3A No. 2 Hammond in the nightcap at 7:30.

The Mac Jelks Invitational was originally supposed to be held at Bishop Noll, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, it has been moved to Bowman. Earlier this year, Jones coordinated another shootout on Nov. 28 and used Bowman as the venue.

"Normally, it would be at Bishop Noll, but they don't really want anyone in the school. At home games we don't have fans, and parents can't even come as fans," Jones said. "The next place I could think of was Thea Bowman, and I've always wanted to host an event in Gary. ... With the Turkey Tipoff, we hit it out the park, and they did an amazing job of handling everything. After every game, they cleaned the gym and didn't let people come in until the first wave of people had cleared out."

According to Jones, there will be a streaming option available for purchase through theSUVtv.com for those would like to tune in remotely. Participating teams will also receive a copy of their game film to study and/or use for highlight reels.

Last year, former Bowman star Jacques Williams went viral with an alley-oop dunk that was eventually shown on ESPN.

"That's an experience that he had, and it's something that he can take with him for the rest of his life," Jones said. "That's what it's all about, putting Region basketball on a platform for everyone to see."

Change of plans

The Chesterton boys basketball team was set to play in the Noblesville Holiday Tournament on Dec. 29 and Dec. 30, but after it was called off, the Trojans decided to coordinate a holiday shootout of their own.

The team will now participate in the Chesterton Classic on Dec. 29, which will also feature Lake Central, Northridge and Rensselaer. Chesterton will take on Northridge at 10 a.m. followed by Lake Central vs. Rensselaer at noon. Lake Central will then face Northridge at 5 p.m. before Chesterton and Rensselaer meet in the finale at 7.

"I think with Noblesville getting shut down, we were lucky to find some teams that would come and play," Trojans coach Marc Urban said. "Northridge is a really good team, and they've got some kids that can really shoot it. That's going to be a really important game for us as we move into the new year and get ready for conference (play)."

According to Chesterton's prep athletics website, Crown Point had to withdraw from the one-day event and was replaced by Lake Central. The Indians were originally supposed to play in the Huntington North Tournament, but it was canceled.

Defending champions

The Munster boys basketball team, which is still searching for its first win, will try to earn its third straight Highland Holiday Hoopfest crown.

In addition to the Mustangs and host Trojans, Gavit, Griffith, Hanover Central, Kankakee Valley, Morton and Whiting are also participating in the yearly tournament. Games will be played on Dec. 29, Dec. 30 and Jan. 2.

In girls action, Portage is seeking its second consecutive Lake Central Tournament title.

LaPorte and Munster are the other two local teams that will compete in the two-day event. Contests are scheduled for Dec. 29 and Dec. 30.

Gallery: 50 famous Region athletes

Lake County Sports Reporter

James Boyd is the Lake County prep sports reporter for The Times. He is a graduate of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and a proud native of Romeoville, Illinois. Before anything else, his main goal in life is to spread love and light.

