Return of the MAC: Former Region stars thrilled to start college football season

Aarion Harvey had to make sure his eyes weren't deceiving him.
Did the Mid-American Conference really reinstate football? Was he finally going to play at the Division I level?
"When I first saw it (on social media), I didn't think it was real," said Harvey, a 2018 Griffith graduate. "I thought everybody was hyping it up because they wanted the MAC to be back so bad. But once I found out it was real and the MAC is back, I was just excited."
The MAC suspended fall sports Aug. 8 due to the coronavirus pandemic, becoming the first Football Bowl Subdivision conference to hit the brakes on fall competition. It planned to resume playing in the spring, but on Friday the presidents of the MAC's member schools voted unanimously to reinstate football.
All other fall sports will remain on hold, as the conference's 12 football programs prepare to play a six-game, conference-only schedule, with a championship game Dec. 18 or Dec. 19. In a press release, the MAC stated that "the availability of (COVID-19) tests and the timeliness of receiving test results," was a significant factor in its reversal. Players and staff will now be tested four times per week, starting Oct. 5.
Harvey, who worked his way up through the junior college ranks and verbally committed to Central Michigan on April 24, said he was "devastated" when the MAC suspended football.
The 6-foot-5, 300-pound offensive tackle held out hope for a spring season, but a fall campaign is even better. He began training camp with the Chippewas Monday, and for Harvey it was another milestone in is budding career.
"On the first day, everybody came fired up, and everybody was flying around and moving," Harvey said. " ... It was all new for me. The pace is much faster, there's more intensity and everything is just different. I can see why they were so good and made it to the MAC championship last year because in practice, everything is like a game situation."
Jeremiah Howard, a 2020 Merrillville, alum is also thrilled to begin his college career. The former Pirates star now plays at Northern Illinois and hopes to earn a starting role during his freshman campaign.
Last season, Howard was one of the most dominant players in the Region. He hauled in 54 catches for 987 yards and eight touchdowns en route to being named the Duneland Athletic Conference Offensive Most Valuable Player.
The 6-foot wide receiver will start training camp with the Huskies next week.
"It's exciting that I get to experience that college football life now, and I'm just ready for the moment," Howard said. "I know I'm a better player."
The MAC hasn't released each team's schedule just yet. However, fans won't be allowed to attend games, and tailgating is prohibited.
Even without the usually sights and sounds of college football, Howard and Harvey said they'll be ready when it's time to take the field.
"The first thing that's going to go through my head when I suit up for that first game is, 'I'm here now,'" Harvey said. "I'm not going to have any doubts because I'll be thinking, 'God put me here for a reason, so let's get to work.'"
Gallery: Merrillville at Valparaiso football
Merrillville at Valparaiso football
Merrillville at Valparaiso football
Merrillville at Valparaiso football
Merrillville at Valparaiso football
Merrillville at Valparaiso football
Merrillville at Valparaiso football
Merrillville at Valparaiso football
Merrillville at Valparaiso football
Merrillville at Valparaiso football
Merrillville at Valparaiso football
Merrillville at Valparaiso football
Merrillville at Valparaiso football
Merrillville at Valparaiso football
Merrillville at Valparaiso football
Merrillville at Valparaiso football
Merrillville at Valparaiso football
Merrillville at Valparaiso football
Merrillville at Valparaiso football
Merrillville at Valparaiso football
Merrillville at Valparaiso football
Merrillville at Valparaiso football
Merrillville at Valparaiso football
Gallery: Merrillville at Valparaiso football
Gallery: Merrillville at Valparaiso football
Gallery: Merrillville at Valparaiso football
Gallery: Merrillville at Valparaiso football
Gallery: Merrillville at Valparaiso football
Gallery: Merrillville at Valparaiso football
Gallery: Merrillville at Valparaiso football
Gallery: Merrillville at Valparaiso football
Gallery: Merrillville at Valparaiso football
Gallery: Merrillville at Valparaiso football
Gallery: Merrillville at Valparaiso football
Gallery: Merrillville at Valparaiso football
Gallery: Merrillville at Valparaiso football
Gallery: Merrillville at Valparaiso football
Gallery: Merrillville at Valparaiso football
Gallery: Merrillville at Valparaiso football
Gallery: Merrillville at Valparaiso football
Gallery: Merrillville at Valparaiso football
Gallery: Merrillville at Valparaiso football
Gallery: Merrillville at Valparaiso football
Gallery: Merrillville at Valparaiso football
Gallery: Merrillville at Valparaiso football
Gallery: Merrillville at Valparaiso football
Gallery: Merrillville at Valparaiso football
Gallery: Merrillville at Valparaiso football
Gallery: Merrillville at Valparaiso football
Gallery: Merrillville at Valparaiso football
Gallery: Merrillville at Valparaiso football
Gallery: Merrillville at Valparaiso football
Gallery: Merrillville at Valparaiso football
Gallery: Merrillville at Valparaiso football
Gallery: Merrillville at Valparaiso football
Gallery: Merrillville at Valparaiso football
Gallery: Merrillville at Valparaiso football
Gallery: Merrillville at Valparaiso football
Gallery: Merrillville at Valparaiso football
Gallery: Merrillville at Valparaiso football
Gallery: Merrillville at Valparaiso football
Gallery: Merrillville at Valparaiso football
Gallery: Merrillville at Valparaiso football
Gallery: Merrillville at Valparaiso football
Gallery: Merrillville at Valparaiso football
Gallery: Merrillville at Valparaiso football
Gallery: Merrillville at Valparaiso football
Gallery: Merrillville at Valparaiso football
Gallery: Merrillville at Valparaiso football
Gallery: Merrillville at Valparaiso football
Gallery: Merrillville at Valparaiso football
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.