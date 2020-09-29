Return of the MAC: Former Region stars thrilled to start college football season

Harvey, who worked his way up through the junior college ranks and verbally committed to Central Michigan on April 24, said he was "devastated" when the MAC suspended football.

The 6-foot-5, 300-pound offensive tackle held out hope for a spring season, but a fall campaign is even better. He began training camp with the Chippewas Monday, and for Harvey it was another milestone in is budding career.

"On the first day, everybody came fired up, and everybody was flying around and moving," Harvey said. " ... It was all new for me. The pace is much faster, there's more intensity and everything is just different. I can see why they were so good and made it to the MAC championship last year because in practice, everything is like a game situation."

Jeremiah Howard, a 2020 Merrillville, alum is also thrilled to begin his college career. The former Pirates star now plays at Northern Illinois and hopes to earn a starting role during his freshman campaign.