Riley, Cody Johnston reflect on life of grandpa, Hobart legend Jim Johnston Sr.

He claimed Hobart's first state championship in that event in 1953 and earned the opportunity to continue competing at Purdue. Jim Johnston Sr. eventually won a pair of indoor Big Ten pole vault titles with the Boilermakers in 1957 and 1959. He also left his mark by becoming the first NCAA outdoor pole vault champion in Purdue history in 1958 and was the runner-up in 1959.

With a resume of that caliber, Riley Johnston, a senior, and Cody Johnston, a sophomore, have nothing but admiration for their grandfather. Both grandsons are among the state's best in pole vaulting for their respective classes and have their eyes set on winning a state title in their grandpa's honor.

"He was my mentor, my idol and my family," Cody Johnston said. "It's a blessing to have this opportunity (to follow in his footsteps), and my brother and I will definitely carry it on."

Hobart athletic director Mike Black described Jim Johnston Sr. as a "fun-loving guy" and praised for him for returning to his alma mater and becoming not only a great coach but a great role model. The Brickies won four pole vault state championships during Jim Johnston Sr.'s tenure, including one by his son, Rob Johnston, in 1982.

However, Black believes that Jim Johnston Sr. should be remembered for much more than postseason accolades.