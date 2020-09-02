Riley, Cody Johnston reflect on life of grandpa, Hobart legend Jim Johnston Sr.

Riley Johnston knew there wasn't much time.
His grandfather, Jim Johnston Sr., was having a tough bout with Alzheimer's, and it was clearly taking a toll on the Hobart legend's health.
"He kept losing a lot of weight, and then the past two weeks he really wasn't doing good," Riley Johnston said. "He couldn't really walk, and he couldn't really eat. He just started going downhill really fast."
Jim Johnston Sr. died earlier this week, and for Riley Johnston and the rest of his family, the 1954 Hobart alum leaves behind an irreplaceable void.
"I don't really know how to say it, but he really lived the greatest life ever. The greatest life he possible could've," Riley Johnston said. "He meant a lot to me because growing up right next door to him, he got to watch me and my little brother every day."
For years throughout Riley Johnston's childhood, his grandpa was always right there, offering up advice about sports and more importantly life.
Now that Jim Johnston Sr. is no longer here, Riley Johnston and his younger sibling, Cody Johnston, look to uphold their family's rich athletic tradition.
Jim Johnston Sr. is the Brickies' all-time leading scorer in boys basketball with 1,295 points, but he is most known for his storied pole vaulting career.
He claimed Hobart's first state championship in that event in 1953 and earned the opportunity to continue competing at Purdue. Jim Johnston Sr. eventually won a pair of indoor Big Ten pole vault titles with the Boilermakers in 1957 and 1959. He also left his mark by becoming the first NCAA outdoor pole vault champion in Purdue history in 1958 and was the runner-up in 1959.
With a resume of that caliber, Riley Johnston, a senior, and Cody Johnston, a sophomore, have nothing but admiration for their grandfather. Both grandsons are among the state's best in pole vaulting for their respective classes and have their eyes set on winning a state title in their grandpa's honor.
"He was my mentor, my idol and my family," Cody Johnston said. "It's a blessing to have this opportunity (to follow in his footsteps), and my brother and I will definitely carry it on."
Hobart athletic director Mike Black described Jim Johnston Sr. as a "fun-loving guy" and praised for him for returning to his alma mater and becoming not only a great coach but a great role model. The Brickies won four pole vault state championships during Jim Johnston Sr.'s tenure, including one by his son, Rob Johnston, in 1982.
However, Black believes that Jim Johnston Sr. should be remembered for much more than postseason accolades.
"You can't even give a number for the number of kids he positively impacted, and not just counting the kids he coached in track," Black said. "JJ opened the weight room three days a week, year-round after school. Whether a kid was an athlete or not, JJ always helped them. ... It wasn't just about getting stronger. It was about learning discipline, being committed to goals and it was about building relationships."
Jim Johnston Jr., the father of Riley and Cody Johnston, is an assistant track coach at Hobart, and to no one's surprise, he oversees the pole vaulters just like his dad once did.
The Johnstons even have their own pole vault runway and pit in their backyard, and for Riley Johnston, it is now a tangible reminder of who he is competing for.
"Everyone thinks that it puts pressure on you, but it's not pressure," Riley Johnston said of his grandfather's legacy. "It's the greatest thing in the world to have someone like that watch over you every day."
