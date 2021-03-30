Joe O'Connell resigns as River Forest football coach

River Forest will have a new leader on the gridiron in the fall.

Joe O'Connell announced Tuesday that he has resigned as the Ingots football coach and will join Crown Point's coaching staff.

"These last three years are three that I will always remember as I look back on my coaching career; they were some of my most memorable," O'Connell wrote in a statement. "I am extremely proud of the accomplishments that we have achieved in our time together, and I will be keeping track every week to watch this program continue to grow."

O'Connell went 14-17 during his three seasons at River Forest. In his first year, the Ingots finished 2-8 before going 6-5 in 2019 and 6-4 in 2020, marking the program's first back-to-back winning seasons since 2000-01.

Prior to his tenure at River Forest, the 2000 Lowell grad and former quarterback was the offensive coordinator at Merrillville from 2012-2017. O'Connell will be the passing game coordinator at Crown Point under new coach Craig Buzea, who was hired in January.