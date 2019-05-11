No one has a perfect life, and Paul Schultz Jr. doesn’t want one.
But if there is one thing the 18-year-old could change about the experiences he’s had and the hardships he’s endured, it would be to bring his mother back. Tabetha Wenderix was taken to St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart the morning of Aug. 15, 2017, due to a heroin overdose.
She was pronounced dead that same evening at 38 years old.
Schultz doesn’t blame her for the way she died or for leaving him and his two younger brothers — 14-year-old Jonathan Schultz and 11-year-old Marky Schultz — without a mom. He understands that drug addiction is a disease. However, he misses hearing her voice whenever he takes the field for the River Forest baseball team.
“She would scream and yell about anything we did, really,” said Paul Schultz, who is a junior pitcher and third baseman for the Ingots. “She was a cheerful mom, and she would always say, ‘Let’s go Jr.!’ That was her nickname for me.”
Wenderix struggled with heroin addiction for roughly six years, according to her brother and Paul Schultz’s uncle, Mark Zimmerle, who is now the legal guardian of his three nephews. To provide more structure, Zimmerle had his nephews move in with him about a year before Wenderix died.
Zimmerle doesn’t consider what he did heroic or brave but rather a necessity. When his nephews were living in an apartment with their mother in Hobart, Paul Schultz was forced to be more of a parent to his younger siblings rather than a big brother. Zimmerle believes that was too much of a burden to put on Paul Schultz and because Zimmerle’s two daughters, Jenna and Nicole Zimmerle, no longer live with him and he had a townhouse to himself, he didn’t mind starting over and providing a new environment for his nephews.
Since the boys began living with him in Crown Point, Mark Zimmerle said it’s been a joy to watch Paul, Jonathan and Marky Schultz just be kids and flourish academically and athletically. He knows it would have been a lot harder for them to stay together and on the right path if they were put into foster care.
“It had to be done, and my daughters are really supportive and happy that I’ve done this because that’s what we do,” said Mark Zimmerle, who is a building and grounds director at River Forest and has been on the baseball coaching staff since 2008. “And that’s how we coach baseball. I tell them all of the time, ‘This team is our family. We look out for one another.’ I don’t care what it is. You always have each other’s backs. Always.”
Bigger than baseball
Paul Schultz said it can be “hell” having his uncle as an assistant coach because unlike other players Zimmerle — who also played baseball at River Forest and graduated in 1993 — is not only coaching him but raising him. When they don't agree on the field, they still have to see each other at home and hash out their differences at the dinner table.
Regardless of not always being in unison, overall Paul Schultz said he views his uncle's presence as a blessing. The support and standards Mark Zimmerle sets for him and his brothers is the same backing Paul Schultz tries to give as a leader for his team. He has been playing baseball since he was 5 years old, and throughout his career he has never cared what position he plays. Paul Schultz’s main goal remains the same: win.
Ingots’ head baseball coach Michael Kosinski played under Zimmerle and graduated from River Forest in 2009. He was also Paul Schultz’s fourth grade P.E. teacher at Henry S. Evans Elementary School in Lake Station, and said that many of the same teachings Zimmerle instilled in him are evident in his nephew.
Even in what Kosinski believes has been a rebuilding season for 8-11 River Forest, he said Paul Schultz has kept a team-first mentality and his work ethic has been relentless.
During his junior campaign, Paul Schultz is batting .214 with nine hits, nine RBIs and six runs. He has also won two games on the mound, including a shutout victory over Morgan Township, and thrown 14 total strikeouts this season. Paul Schultz already has more hits and strikeouts than he did his sophomore year, and Kosinski said his determination on the field and in the classroom has clearly increased since his mom died.
“I’ve known Pauly for so long,” said Kosinski, who is a maintenance worker at River Forest and has been the head baseball coach for the past five seasons. “The struggles he went through, he was kind of in and out of it for a bit. But Pauly is a great kid that I’ve had a good connection with. And what he’s done, overcoming everything that’s happened in his life, to be where he is now is very special.”
Facing the future
Mark Zimmerle said he never sugarcoated anything for his nephews when it came to their mother. He told Paul Schultz and his brothers that there were only three options for people who are addicted to drugs: they get clean, go to jail or die.
The only thing Mark Zimmerle shielded his nephews from was seeing Wenderix on the day she died. He left them behind when he met his mom, Debbie Morse, at the hospital to identify the body. And even though he knew his little sister’s life could eventually end in that manner, it was still hard on him, too. Mark Zimmerle and Wenderix were both born on Jan. 5, six years apart.
“We share a birthday and the ongoing joke is that she ruined my sixth birthday because my mom went into labor at my birthday party,” said Mark Zimmerle, who was born Jan. 5, 1973. “But that’s the day that is really difficult for me. The day that she passed is difficult, too, but the birthday we share is a lot harder.”
When Mark Zimmerle returned from the hospital, he said he brought all of his nephews together and let them express how they each felt. Paul Schultz said he and his brothers didn't cry and for the most part there was silence — and a bit of relief.
The only time they shed tears was at her funeral, four days later. And if anything, Paul Schultz said seeing his mother in a casket confirmed that she was no longer in pain.
"She's still in my head all of the time," Paul Schultz said. "But once that happened, it just fired me up to put more effort in because I know that's what she'd want — for me to put everything I've got into everything I do."
Paul Schultz said he still talks frequently about his mom with his brothers and uncle and that he thinks about her every day. He uses baseball as an outlet for most of his emotions, but when he’s not on the field he’ll still catch himself reminiscing on the positive moments they shared.
When he was about 11 years old, Paul Schultz remembers a time when his mother went to play basketball with her friends and returned with her two front teeth missing. He said he and Jonathan Schultz couldn’t stop laughing when they saw their mom's new look but that her toothless smile pretty much summed up who Wenderix was — fun, spontaneous and unpredictable.
Mark Zimmerle said he’s doing everything he can to set his nephews up for success, and Paul Schultz vows to take advantage of his uncle’s sacrifices. His biggest goal is to earn a baseball scholarship for college and use his mom’s death as a reason to keep going rather than give up.
“I know she’s always with me in whatever I do,” Paul Schultz said. “She's always watching, and I’m going to make her proud of me.”