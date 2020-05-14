Rodney Williams retires as 21st boys basketball coach, assistant coach Larry Upshaw takes over

This year, 21st Century may have had its best team yet. The Cougars, led by Indiana All-Star and Florida Atlantic commit Johnell Davis, had their eyes set on bringing back the program's first state championship. But after taking down Kouts on March 7 for the team's fifth straight sectional title, the COVID-19 outbreak forced the IHSAA to cancel the rest of the state tournament on March 19.

"We absolutely wish it would've gone a different way," said Williams, who ended his coaching career with a 160-101 record. "I'm still kind of shaken about it, but hey, it is what it is, man. Life is more important. I'm just glad that everyone (in the 21st Century program) is safe and healthy."

The Cougars finished the season at 22-3, which is the best record in program history. Although Haskins wanted Williams to end his coaching career in a more fulfilling fashion, as a fellow 21st Century elder statesman, he fully supports Williams' choice to step down.

"To take a program from where we took it, to being noted now all across the state of Indiana, it's been great," Haskins said. "But like Mr. Williams said, at our age, it's taken a lot away from us. We had to do a lot to get that program where it is."