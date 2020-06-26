Scholarship offers pour in for West Side's Jalen Washington, Lowell's Christopher Mantis

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

When the NCAA allowed college coaches to begin directly contacting players in the Class of 2022, Jalen Washington knew he would get some calls.

What he didn't anticipate was an inquiry from arguably the best program in the country.

"Duke — that was probably the biggest surprise, just because I didn't think I had gotten that far yet," Washington said. "That was really shocking, but it was great."

Blue Devils associate head coach and former star guard Jon Scheyer is one of many coaches who have recently called West Side's standout forward, whose list of suitors is growing by the day. Starting June 15, college coaches were cleared to have direct contact with players in the Class of 2022, instead of having to relay messages through their high school or AAU coaches.

That first day, Washington spoke to coaches from a number of high-major programs, including Texas, Ohio State, UCLA and South Carolina, and Maryland even offered him a scholarship.

"It was pretty busy. I spent quite a while on the phone," Washington said. "The coaches were just introducing themselves to me. A couple coaches that I've talked to before were just letting me know that we're going to be in contact more now during the recruiting process. Just trying to build a relationship for the future."