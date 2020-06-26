Scholarship offers pour in for West Side's Jalen Washington, Lowell's Christopher Mantis

When the NCAA allowed college coaches to begin directly contacting players in the Class of 2022, Jalen Washington knew he would get some calls.
What he didn't anticipate was an inquiry from arguably the best program in the country.
"Duke — that was probably the biggest surprise, just because I didn't think I had gotten that far yet," Washington said. "That was really shocking, but it was great."
Blue Devils associate head coach and former star guard Jon Scheyer is one of many coaches who have recently called West Side's standout forward, whose list of suitors is growing by the day. Starting June 15, college coaches were cleared to have direct contact with players in the Class of 2022, instead of having to relay messages through their high school or AAU coaches.
That first day, Washington spoke to coaches from a number of high-major programs, including Texas, Ohio State, UCLA and South Carolina, and Maryland even offered him a scholarship.
"It was pretty busy. I spent quite a while on the phone," Washington said. "The coaches were just introducing themselves to me. A couple coaches that I've talked to before were just letting me know that we're going to be in contact more now during the recruiting process. Just trying to build a relationship for the future."
Since June 15, Alabama, Nebraska and Louisville have presented scholarship offers, as well, which has only bolstered Washington's robust recruiting pool. Before college coaches could directly contact him, the consensus five-star recruit already had scholarship offers from Michigan State, Indiana and Purdue, among others.
Washington has been limited to seven games throughout the first two years of his prep career due to a fractured right shoulder during his freshman season and a torn right ACL ahead of his sophomore year, which he is still recovering from. But his inability to compete throughout high school hasn't affected his status as an elite prospect.
According to ESPN and 247Sports, Washington is ranked as the No. 15 player and No. 17 player, respectively, in the country for the Class of 2022. Both recruiting services have also rated him as Indiana's No. 1 prospect in the Class of 2022, but Washington has always focused more on the inquiries from college coaches rather than the rankings he sees online.
"It can be overwhelming sometimes," Washington said of the constant contact he receives from programs at the next level. "But most of the time it's just me enjoying the experience. I don't see it as a hassle or task."
West Side's Jalen Washington will miss entire AAU season to continue rehab; maintains high national ranking
As the versatile forward continues to rehab his right knee, his main goal is to be healthy for the start of his junior season. Aside from Washington, the Cougars have three other Division I caliber players in Quimari Peterson, Chrishawn Christmas and Mason Nicholson returning for the 2020-21 campaign. Together, Washington believes they can do something special.
"Those are pretty much like my brothers, my brothers from another mother," Washington said. "This will be the first time we get to show what we can do and show our team camaraderie and how competitive and how skilled we are as a team."
Scholarships over haircuts
Christopher Mantis has found himself in a gym nearly every day since they reopened.
Lowell's star guard has been training nonstop with several current and former Region standouts, including Lake Central's Kyle Ross, EC Central graduates Jermaine Couisnard and Damien Jefferson, and former Bowman star Davon Dillard in Crown Point.
Additionally, he has been traveling to Northbrook, Illinois, three times a week for practice with his AAU team, Fundamental U, and the hard work has paid off.
Throughout the COVID-19 outbreak, Mantis — who was selected as an Indiana Junior All-Star — has actually received more scholarship offers than haircuts.
"I'm letting my hair grow out a little bit, so I've only gotten like three or four (haircuts)," Mantis said with a laugh. "I've had a few, but I went like three months without getting one, so it was tough."
Although Mantis may look a bit different with longer hair and a thicker beard, college coaches haven't had an issue recognizing his talent. Over the last two months, he has reeled in scholarships offers from Toledo, Purdue Fort Wayne, Illinois-Chicago, Milwaukee and Rhode Island.
The Rams offered him a scholarship Tuesday, shortly before they offered Ross a scholarship, too.
"Behind the scenes, I think we both knew it, but we didn't think it would happen that quick," said Mantis, who is AAU teammates with Ross. " ... When I talked to the coach, it was super awesome. Then about an hour later, Kyle got the same thing, so it's just super cool because we're both Region kids."
Mantis and Ross plan to play in their first AAU games of the season next month, and Mantis thinks it will be a great opportunity for them to garner the attention of more programs at the next level.
According to 247Sports, Mantis is ranked as the No. 17 prospect in Indiana for the Class of 2021. The 6-foot-6 guard averaged team highs of 24.8 points and 9.0 rebounds during the 2019-20 campaign and also has scholarship offers from Valparaiso and Ball State, among others.
Mantis acknowledged that there is a risk in playing organized basketball games throughout the coronavirus pandemic, but added that he has faith in his AAU program to do everything possible to keep him safe.
"The virus is probably the last thing I'm worried about when I'm on the court. I'm just playing basketball at the end of the day," Mantis said. "Obviously, there's a chance of me getting it, but I trust the facilities I'm in, and I trust my coaches."
