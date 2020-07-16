School City of Hammond, EC Central suspend prep sports activities due to COVID-19

More Region schools have suspended prep sports activities in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
The School City of Hammond — which includes Hammond, Morton, Clark and Gavit — and the School City of East Chicago, whose lone high school is EC Central, announced their decision to halt team workouts and practices Thursday.
Both school districts have scheduled school board meetings to discuss their plans for the future. The School City of Hammond will have its meeting Tuesday, while the School City of East Chicago's meeting is slated for Wednesday.
"We have about five cases of COVID-19 somewhere in the (school) system," Hammond athletic director Larry Moore Sr. said. "I don't know exactly where. I don't know all of the details, but we're going to shut down."
School City of East Chicago superintendent Dee-Etta Wright did not disclose how many cases its school district may potentially be dealing with but cited "rising cases in the community" as the reason for the stoppage.
"Right now it's just suspended until further notice," Wright said. "But after July 22, the board would then approve when they can come back."
UPDATE: Portage suspends all athletic activities 'out of an abundance of caution' amid COVID-19 pandemic
The Indiana State Department of Health reported 91 new positive cases Thursday in Lake County. It reported 13 new positives cases and 10 new positive cases in Porter County and LaPorte County, respectively.
Throughout Phase 1 of the Indiana Department of Education's plan to restart prep sports, Hammond football coach Rob Gardner made sure that his program adhered to all of the guidelines.
He looked forward to moving into Phase 2, which begins Monday and allows contact sports to resume contact. But since that is no longer an option, Gardner said his team will stay in touch via Zoom, Google Classroom and Hudl, as they await the school board's decision.
"It's unfortunate right now, especially being that other places are still practicing, but I understand that this is all about the kids' safety," said Gardner, whose team practiced Wednesday. "But another one of my concerns is my kids' mental health with everything that's going on, just making sure our coaches provide any kind of help that they need during this time because honestly, this has never happened before."
Morton football coach Mac Mishler, who also led his team through a practice Wednesday, shared a similar outlook. After being away from each other for over three months, he said his players were extremely excited to finally regroup and being split up again was disheartening.
From Mishler's perspective, Thursday's news was yet another reminder of the unique circumstances the Governors — and countless other fall sports programs — will have to navigate in hopes of having a 2020 season. Boone Grove, Portage, Calumet and River Forest have also halted their team activities.
"When we got the clearance to go ahead and start, this is something that I think everybody knows is kind of in the background — where there may be times we have to press pause for the safety of the kids," said Mishler, who was promoted from offensive coordinator to head coach in December. "If that's what the district feels is best to do, then that's what we'll do."
Morton quarterback Paris Hewlett, who threw 17 touchdowns last year, admitted that halting team workouts is frustrating. With his final prep season approaching, he explained that the 2020 campaign could be the last chance for him and several other seniors to garner the attention of college coaches.
"This offseason, I did a lot of work. I gained over 30 pounds of muscle," said Hewlett, who stands 6 foot 1 and weighs 173 pounds. "I've gotten way better at my position. Now, it's just time to put on a show and put it all on a platform. But I can't do that if we don't have a season."
