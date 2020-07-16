School City of Hammond, EC Central suspend prep sports activities due to COVID-19

Throughout Phase 1 of the Indiana Department of Education's plan to restart prep sports, Hammond football coach Rob Gardner made sure that his program adhered to all of the guidelines.

He looked forward to moving into Phase 2, which begins Monday and allows contact sports to resume contact. But since that is no longer an option, Gardner said his team will stay in touch via Zoom, Google Classroom and Hudl, as they await the school board's decision.

"It's unfortunate right now, especially being that other places are still practicing, but I understand that this is all about the kids' safety," said Gardner, whose team practiced Wednesday. "But another one of my concerns is my kids' mental health with everything that's going on, just making sure our coaches provide any kind of help that they need during this time because honestly, this has never happened before."

Morton football coach Mac Mishler, who also led his team through a practice Wednesday, shared a similar outlook. After being away from each other for over three months, he said his players were extremely excited to finally regroup and being split up again was disheartening.