Andrean 59ers
Coach: Tony Scheub, eighth season at Andrean.
Last season: 15-11 (4-1 NCC).
2019 postseason: Lost 63-48 to Bishop Noll in Class 2A Sectional semifinal.
Top returning players: Julia Schutz, Jr., G, (10.2 ppg, 5.4 rpg); Dyamond Blair, Jr., G (6.2 ppg, 2.3 rpg, 1.6 spg); Natalie Figlio, Sr., F, (5.7 ppg, 10.2 rpg).
What you should know
Andrean returns five seniors on its roster but has a talented freshmen class coming in. Scheub said that he expects Tori Allen, Lauren Colon and Abbi Foster to “be a big part of the team.” The freshmen trio has shown confidence through early season practices.
The 59ers return 70% of their scoring from a season ago, including three of its top four scorers returning. Schutz and Blair make a dynamic duo in the backcourt. Figlio will be a force on the boards as the team's leading rebounder last season, doubling up her teammates.
“They are a strong core for us to build around,” Scheub said.
Typically a strong defensive team, Scheub said he expects more offensive firepower from this year’s Niners. Sophomore Lauryn Swain played in 19 games last season and should play significant minutes this season, Scheub said.
Highland Trojans
Coach: Chris Tomcsi, second season at school.
Last season: 10-13 (2-3 NCC).
2019 postseason: Lost 58-31 to Crown Point in the Class 4A Sectional semifinals.
Top returning players: Chloe Churilla, So., F (4.6 ppg, 4.2 rpg); Olivia Gibson, Sr., F. (5.2 rpg).
What you should know
Highland has 20 freshmen and sophomores in the program out of 26 total players. There will be three sophomores and two freshmen in the varsity rotation, Tomcsi said, with only Churilla having previous experience.
“The younger kids bring a positive energy and enthusiasm to the team that we were missing last season,” Tomsci said. “There will surely be some rough patches, but we have the program moving in the right direction and building towards a strong future.”
Churilla was third in scoring and rebounding for the Trojans last season and bumped up to second in scoring in the sectional. She carries the load as the team's leading scorer among returnees. Gibson is the top among returnees in rebounding after finishing second last season. Lauren Wilson will bring a "high level of energy and enthusiasm" after sitting out last season due to injury.
Everybody will have to step up with the loss of Michaela Schmidt, who graduated after averaging 19.1 points and 8.3 rebounds per game.
Hobart Brickies
Coach: Tim Feddeler, third season at school.
Last season: 3-20 (0-5 in NCC).
2019 postseason: Lost 74-39 to Kankakee Valley in the Class 4A Sectional quarterfinals.
Top returning players: Grace Nestich, Sr., G, (8.4 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 3.1 spg); Lexi Williams, Jr., F, (5.4 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 1.5 spg); Gabbie Ramirez, Sr., G (5.4 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 1.5 spg).
What you should know
The Brickies return four starters from a season ago, led by two-way player Nestich. She led the team in scoring, rebounding and steals last season. Williams and Ramirez add height to the lineup that is filled with experienced ball-handlers and speed.
Seniors Kora Neace and Ariah Rivera add experience, having played in all 23 games last season.
Hobart adds a pair of big additions to the lineup. Freshman Asia Donald is competing for a starting spot and projects to be a “much-needed scoring punch,” Feddeler said. Foreign exchange student Claudia Torrico-Ledesma is 5-foot-11, can play on the perimeter or inside and has impressed in practice.
Kankakee Valley Kougars
Coach: Doug Nelson, second season at school.
Last season: 20-5 (5-0 NCC).
2019 postseason: Lost 65-49 to Crown Point in Class 4A regional semifinals.
Top returning players: Karmen Nowak, Sr., (4.3 ppg, 1.8 spg); Courtney Sizemore, Sr., (2.8 ppg, 1.4 spg).
What you should know
Kankakee Valley has to replace 78.9% of its scoring, having graduated seven seniors, including IBCA All-Stater Sarah Martin off last year’s 20-win team. “We will be young and long and will get better as the season goes along,” Nelson said.
Nowak was fifth in scoring last year and leads all returners. She was a defensive menace, swiping 1.8 steals per contest. Sam Martin and Sizemore played in all 25 games for the Kougars last season. Courtney Fox, Taylor Schoonveld and Amie Ramus move up to the varsity level and newcomers Lilly Toppen and Colby Sizemore also figure to be in the mix.
Lowell Red Devils
Coach: Kelly Chavez, fourth season at school.
Last season: 9-13 (1-4 NCC).
2019 postseason: Lost 77-28 to Crown Point in the Class 4A Sectional quarterfinals.
Top returning players: Danielle Collins, Sr., Wing, (7.8 ppg); Kaylee Chavez, So., G, (7 ppg, 1.5 apg, 1.3 spg); Tori Langen, Sr., F, (5 ppg, 4.3 rpg).
What you should know
Lowell graduated two players last season and return 10 players who played in 10 or more games. “This year's team is very quick and scrappy,” coach Chavez said. “We're still a bit young, but I feel we're solid throughout the roster.”
Collins and Kaylee Chavez, Kelly's daughter, return as two of last season's top four scorers.
“We're expecting a lot out of those two from the perimeter and also utilizing their floor vision,” Kelly Chavez said. “Both also have the ability to drive, but it's their team play that helps create so many points for us.”
Langen led Lowell in rebounding a season ago.
Munster Mustangs
Coach: Jim Davidson, eighth season at school.
Last season: 15-9 (3-2 NCC).
2019 postseason: Lost 41-30 to Highland in the Class 4A Sectional quarterfinals.
Top returning players: Aleena Mongerie, Jr., G, (11.4 points and 5.7 rebounds); Emily Zabrecky, Sr., Wing, (10.7 points, 4 rebounds and 1.5 steals); Delaney McGinty, Sr., Wing, (7.2 points and 3.8 rebounds); Kayla Ziel, Jr., PG, (4.7 points, 3.4 assists, 2.2 steals and 2.2 rebounds).
What you should know
Munster hopes to contend for the NCC title and a sectional crown. Crown Point and Lowell move out of the Mustangs’ sectional while West Side and Merrillville enter.
“We feel like we have a real good shot at sectionals and we haven't always been able to say … and a lot of those years we haven't really felt like we had a chance to win it,” Davidson said. “This year we go into it, if all plays out the way we hope, everybody stays healthy — you know, it's a long season. We feel like we got a good shot at it.”
The Mustangs return a strong core, including Mongerie, who led last year's squad in scoring and rebounding. Zabrecky and McGinty are fourth-year varsity players that bring experience on the wing. Kayla Ziel took over point guard duties mid-season last year and will have another asset around her. Sara Zabrecky, Emily's cousin, transferred from Lake Central. Sara will sign her letter of intent in November to play at St. John’s University.