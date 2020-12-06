 Skip to main content
Scouting the Duneland Athletic Conference in 2020-21
BOYS BASKETBALL | DAC PREVIEW

Scouting the Duneland Athletic Conference in 2020-21

4A boys basketball sectional semifinal: Chesterton vs. Crown Point (DAC preview)

Chesterton guard Travis Grayson, who is now a junior, averaged 13.3 points per game last season.

 Kale Wilk, File, The Times

Chesterton Trojans

Coach: March Urban, 5th season

Last season: 23-3, (7-0 Duneland Athletic Conference)

2020 postseason: Lost 53-52 to Valparaiso in a Class 4A sectional championship.

Top returning players: G Travis Grayson (13.3 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 2.6 spg), G Sean Elliott (4.5 ppg, 2.3 rpg), F Tyler Vanderwoude 4.8 ppg, 1.9 rpg)

What you should know: The Trojans' best player from last season, Jake Wadding, has graduated.  In his absence, Grayson, a junior, will have to step up as Chesterton's new leader.

Crown Point Bulldogs

Coach: Clint Swan, 15th season

Last season: 12-12 (4-3 DAC)

2020 postseason: Lost 60-52 to Chesterton in a Class 4A sectional semifinal.

Top returning players: G Ty Smith, G Drew Adzia, C Jake Oostman

What you should know: The Bulldogs will go as Smith goes. The senior can light it up on any given night, evidenced by his 30-point performance in Crown Point's season-opening win at Illiana Christian on Dec. 1.

Lake Central Indians

Coach: Dave Milausnic, 17th season

Last season: 14-12 (2-5 DAC)

2020 postseason: Lost to 45-42 to Merrillville in a Class 4A sectional final.

Top returning players: F Kyle Ross, F Nate Oakley (6.6 ppg, 5.6 rpg), G Jaiden Clayton (4.7 ppg, 2.1 rpg)

What you should know: Ross transferred from Andrean to Lake Central last season, but he was not cleared to play by the IHSAA. The standout senior is eligible this season and will be the Indians' focal point on offense.

LaPorte Slicers

Coach: Kyle Benge, 4th season

Last season: 10-13 (1-6 DAC)

2020 postseason: Lost 70-60 to Michigan City in a Class 4A sectional opener.

Top returning players: F Grant Ott-Large, G Ethan Osowski, F Zach Bragg, G RJ Anglin

What you should know: The Slicers have not won a playoff game during Benge's tenure. Osowski, a senior and the team's floor general, will try to change that during the final year of his prep career.

Merrillville Pirates

Coach: Bo Patton, 2nd season

Last season: 12-12 (3-4 DAC)

2020 postseason: Defeated Lake Central 45-42 in a Class 4A sectional championship.

Top returning players: G Dylan Coty, G/F Juwan Bandy, G/F AJ Dixon, G Dorian Harris

What you should know: Keon Thompson Jr. is no longer with the Pirates. The star guard transferred to the National Top Sports Institute Basketball Academy in Orlando, Florida, ahead of his senior campaign, but Merrillville still returns a strong core from last season.

Michigan City Wolves

Coach: Tom Wells, 2nd season

Last season: 17-7 (5-2 DAC)

2020 postseason: Lost 56-52 to South Bend Adams in a Class 4A sectional semifinal.

Top returning players: G Jamie Hodges Jr., G/F Evan Bush, G Omarian Hatch, G Tahari Watson, G Warren Sails

What you should know: What Hodges lacks in height, he makes up for in skill. The 5-foot-9 sophomore is one of the top guards in the Region.

Portage Indians

Coach: Rick Snodgrass, 14th season

Last season: 9-16 (1-6 DAC)

2020 postseason: Lost 69-51 to Valparaiso in a Class 4A sectional semifinal.

Top returning players: G Kamari Slaughter (15.6 ppg, 8.2 rpg, 3.1 apg), G Nate Orosz (6.1 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 1.2 apg), G Blake Creech (6.1 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 1.7 apg)

What you should know: Slaughter will lead the way for the Indians. The 6-4 sophomore has freakish athleticism and showed flashes of his potential last season.

Valparaiso Vikings

Coach: Barak Coolman, 6th season

Last season: 17-8 (5-2 DAC)

2020 postseason: Defeated Chesterton 53-52 in a Class 4A sectional championship.

Top returning players: F/C Cooper Jones (9.4 ppg, 8.0 rpg, 1.8 spg), G/F Mason Jones (7.0 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 1.0 apg), G Colton Jones (7.7 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 2.4 apg), G Breece Walls (4.0 ppg, 2.1 rpg, 4.0 apg), G/F Grant Comstock (3.5 ppg, 2.1 rpg).

What you should know: The Vikings won their 53rd sectional crown before the 2019-20 campaign was abruptly ended due to the coronavirus pandemic. This season, several key players are back and hungry for more postseason success.

