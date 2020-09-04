Senior goalkeeper Bri Houpt leads Andrean through season of uncertainty

MERRILLVILLE — Bri Houpt will never forget how her junior season ended.
How could she?
Andrean was tied with Boone Grove in overtime of a Class A sectional championship, and then just like that, the 59ers' campaign was over. Wolves midfielder Alivia Peters scored the game-winning goal in the 91st minute, sending a right-footed shot past Houpt's outstretched arms and into the net.
At the time, Houpt said the loss was devastating. But in the months since then, the 59ers' senior goalkeeper has gained a new perspective.
Sure, that defeat was hard. But in hindsight, it would have been even harder had the coronavirus pandemic turned that loss into the final soccer game of her prep career.
"I didn't know what was going to happen while we were in quarantine. I didn't even know if I was going to get a senior year or what it was going to look like," Houpt said. "But everyone at my school is working so hard so that all of the sports teams are able to have a season for their seniors. All of my teachers and teammates have been super supportive.
"I think everyone just realizes how important this is and how much this means to us."
So far, the Andrean senior has made the most of its opportunity. The 59ers are off to a 4-1 start, including three shutouts, and Houpt is leading the way in goal. She has recorded 18 saves and given up eight goals. However, seven of those goals came in a road loss against Lafayette Central Catholic, which finished as the Class A state runner-up last season.
Despite the lopsided defeat, Houpt said she still appreciated the opportunity to face one of the top programs in the state. Andrean has a handful of new starters, and while they continue to build their chemistry, Houpt isn't taking any game for granted — especially after what she experienced in the spring.
Houpt, who is also a member of the girls basketball and track programs, remembers how it felt when the IHSAA canceled spring sports April 2 due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Now that she's able to compete again, she views every team gathering as a blessing.
"I'm one of the team captains, and one of the things we always say is to come to every practice and game like its going to be your last one because we still don't know how much time we have left," Houpt said. "We're playing our hardest because we love the game so much, and we just want to get as much time in together as we can."
Andrean coach Jeff Clapman said he couldn't think of a player more deserving of a senior campaign than Houpt, who has been a varsity player throughout her entire career. But aside from her talent, Clapman believes Houpt's leadership is what truly sets her apart.
"She cares about our team from top to bottom, from the varsity players to the JV girls. She cares about everybody equally and wants them all to do well," Clapman said. "She wants to make sure everyone has opportunities to be successful, which is amazing to see from one of your varsity captains."
Clapman added that it doesn't matter if it's on the field or in the locker room, Houpt's voice can always be heard. The senior constantly uplifts her teammates because from her perspective, alienating someone after a mistake won't help the 59ers succeed.
If Andrean is able to complete a full season, Houpt understands that it will take a collective effort to get another shot at a sectional championship. After coming up just short in 2019, the senior has "full confidence" in her team to maximize its potential.
"Last year was supposed to be our year, but this year could very well be our year, too," Houpt said. "It'll be with different people, a different way and with a different approach, but our principles haven't changed. We just have to stay humble and work hard."
Gallery: Class A girls soccer sectional final: Andrean vs. Boone Grove
