Senior goalkeeper Bri Houpt leads Andrean through season of uncertainty

Despite the lopsided defeat, Houpt said she still appreciated the opportunity to face one of the top programs in the state. Andrean has a handful of new starters, and while they continue to build their chemistry, Houpt isn't taking any game for granted — especially after what she experienced in the spring.

Houpt, who is also a member of the girls basketball and track programs, remembers how it felt when the IHSAA canceled spring sports April 2 due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Now that she's able to compete again, she views every team gathering as a blessing.

"I'm one of the team captains, and one of the things we always say is to come to every practice and game like its going to be your last one because we still don't know how much time we have left," Houpt said. "We're playing our hardest because we love the game so much, and we just want to get as much time in together as we can."

Andrean coach Jeff Clapman said he couldn't think of a player more deserving of a senior campaign than Houpt, who has been a varsity player throughout her entire career. But aside from her talent, Clapman believes Houpt's leadership is what truly sets her apart.