SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Calumet runner Riley Reeder elevates track program, holds his own among Region's best

"The feeling of making it out of sectionals and getting into regionals was amazing," Reeder said. "I had ran all season long, and me and coach Kim, we worked every day because we really wanted a shot to go out there and show everyone that just because I go to Calumet High School, it doesn't mean I'm not going to come out and run my butt off."

Kim witnessed firsthand how hard Reeder worked to establish himself as one of the top runners in the Region and commended him for his dedication. Unlike other programs in the area, the Warriors don't have a large collection of distance runners, but Kim said that didn't stop Reeder from holding himself to a high standard.

In the fall, the senior qualified for semistate in cross country for the first time in his prep career. As the Warriors' lone representative, Reeder finished 90th at New Prairie, and Kim thinks it was a sign of things to come in the spring.

"Our goal was always to qualify for the state final and go down there and try to get a medal," Kim said of Reeder's final track campaign. "That was the goal this year. The goal was to get down to Bloomington and see what happens, and the last week before we left school, he was probably two months ahead of where he was the year before."