SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Crown Point pitcher, Illinois State commit Gene Kolarik carries on in mother's memory

Gene Kolarik has had to adapt to two major changes within the last year.
Life during the coronavirus pandemic and life without his mom.
Everyone has been affected by the former, but few can relate to the pain of the latter. Beth Kolarik died suddenly on Aug. 17, 2019, from a heart attack — three days before her son was set to begin his senior year at Crown Point.
She was 40.
"To me, she was my rock," Gene Kolarik said. "She was the person I could go to with anything, and she'd help me through it."
Her absence has left Gene Kolarik and the rest of his family with an everlasting void. The Bulldogs' standout pitcher and first baseman, who will continue his career at Illinois State, has not suppressed his feelings.
He attends therapy sessions regularly to express his thoughts about his mother and has leaned on his aunt, his mom's younger sister, Emily Nolan, for support.
"I talk to her on the phone almost every night just to keep in touch," Kolarik said. "Because you don't really know how much you have until you don't have it anymore."
Kolarik intended to dedicate his senior season to his mother, but he never got the opportunity. The COVID-19 outbreak forced the IHSAA to cancel all spring sports on April 2, which shut the door on Kolarik's prep career.
Crown Point was ranked as the No. 4 Class 4A team in the state in the Indiana High School Baseball Coaches Association preseason poll. According to Bulldogs coach Steve Strayer, nine of his team's 13 seniors will play college baseball. He added that the four other seniors could have continued their careers at the next level, as well, but opted not to.
With that much talent and experience, Strayer and Kolarik are certain that Crown Point had the potential to make history this spring. Last year, the Bulldogs defeated Portage to claim their first sectional title in eight seasons, before eventually losing to Lake Central in a Class 4A regional semifinal.
This season, they were hoping for more.
"Almost every single starter was going to be a senior," said Strayer, who has been the Crown Point baseball coach since 2003. "We had pitching, we had hitting, we had defense, we had everything."
Strayer explained that the loss of the 2020 season was hard on all of his players and especially Kolarik. In the fall, Strayer said he tried to be there for Kolarik as much as possible following his mom's death. He understood that the senior would need some time to process what happened, but Stayer is thankful that Kolarik remained in contact.
"He didn't hold anything back," Strayer said. "He let me know how he was doing. That was one thing I was kind of worried about, him just holding everything in. But he opened up, and I think that has helped him deal with it."
For months, Kolarik envisioned going on a memorable run this spring in honor of his mother. Since that is no longer possible, he looks at his senior season from two perspectives.
On one hand, he never got the chance to play at Victory Field for a state championship, which was a realistic goal ahead of his final prep campaign. But on the other, it also means that his mom was still able to be a part of his entire high school career.
"She actual did not go to the regional game, so the last game that she saw me play was the sectional championship game that we won," Kolarik said. "In a way, I think us losing the season was kind of a good thing. ... For her to see me go out with a win, that means a lot.
"I think that puts her a little more at rest up there."
As Kolarik prepares for the next stage of his career, he said is grateful for the four years he spent at Crown Point. Throughout high school, Kolarik was heavily involved in Crown Town Media, a student-based news and media outlet at Crown Point, and he covered several football, girls basketball, boys basketball and volleyball games.
He thoroughly enjoyed highlighting the success and accomplishments of his peers, while also trying to leave his own mark. Despite not being able to compete this spring, Strayer said Kolarik did just that.
Last season, Kolarik pitched 35 innings with a 6-2 record. He also registered 55 strikeouts and proved to be one of the team's offensive catalysts with two home runs — highlighted by a grand slam — 26 RBIs and nine runs scored.
Beyond his performance on the field, Strayer thinks Kolarik's biggest contribution to the program was his mindset.
"He has a really good sense of humor. We're going to really miss that about him," Strayer said. "I thought he had a great mentality for baseball where he could joke around, but then he knew when to get serious to focus on what we were trying to get done."
Strayer expects Kolarik to have his share of struggles at Illinois State, but he believes his former player has all of the intangible and physical gifts to succeed as a Redbird and possibly play professionally.
Kolarik, who stands 6 foot 7 and weighs 230 pounds, throws a fastball, curveball, slider and changeup. He just started competing in the Grand Park Summer League, a college baseball summer league formed in response to the coronavirus pandemic, alongside fellow Crown Point senior and Illinois State signee Jonathan Sabotnik.
The two of them have grown up together, and Kolarik said he is excited to head to Normal, Illinois, with his best friend. Even though his mother can't physically be there, too, he still plans to take her with him in spirit.
"My mom always told me that she wanted me to play every game I could in college," Kolarik said. "So, I think she would just tell me to keep my head screwed on straight and to keep going and keep getting better."
Gallery: Baseball 4A sectional final: Crown Point vs. Portage
