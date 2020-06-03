SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Crown Point pitcher, Illinois State commit Gene Kolarik carries on in mother's memory

Crown Point was ranked as the No. 4 Class 4A team in the state in the Indiana High School Baseball Coaches Association preseason poll. According to Bulldogs coach Steve Strayer, nine of his team's 13 seniors will play college baseball. He added that the four other seniors could have continued their careers at the next level, as well, but opted not to.

With that much talent and experience, Strayer and Kolarik are certain that Crown Point had the potential to make history this spring. Last year, the Bulldogs defeated Portage to claim their first sectional title in eight seasons, before eventually losing to Lake Central in a Class 4A regional semifinal.

This season, they were hoping for more.

"Almost every single starter was going to be a senior," said Strayer, who has been the Crown Point baseball coach since 2003. "We had pitching, we had hitting, we had defense, we had everything."

Strayer explained that the loss of the 2020 season was hard on all of his players and especially Kolarik. In the fall, Strayer said he tried to be there for Kolarik as much as possible following his mom's death. He understood that the senior would need some time to process what happened, but Stayer is thankful that Kolarik remained in contact.