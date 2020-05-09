SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Crown Point runner Logan Clark receives prestigious scholarship from IUPUI

According to the IUPUI school website, the presidential scholarship is given to “outstanding Indiana high school seniors with extensive leadership experience.” Clark, who will enroll in IUPUI’s honors college, easily met the standard.

The senior competed with the cross country and track teams for all four seasons and was committed to a host of other extracurricular activities. In addition to running, he was a member of the athletic council, the National Honor Society, biomedical club, band and jazz band. He was also one of 50 high school students in the state who were selected to do hands on research at the Indiana University School of Medicine as a part of the Molecular Molecules in Action program.

If that wasn’t enough, Clark is an active member of his church, Bethel Church and Ministries in Crown Point. He frequently helps out in the church’s food pantry, the Bethel Harvest Market, and is also a part of Verge — a Christian youth group — that has allowed him to go on mission trips.

“He definitely got himself involved in a lot of things,” Crown Point assistant boys track and cross country coach Erik Forehand said. “There was actually a point when (boys track and cross country) coach (Keith Iddings) and I didn’t even know how much he was involved with. … We were both pretty taken aback.”