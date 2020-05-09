You are the owner of this article.
SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Crown Point runner Logan Clark receives prestigious scholarship from IUPUI
SENIOR SPOTLIGHT

SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Crown Point runner Logan Clark receives prestigious scholarship from IUPUI

Logan Clark -- Crown Point/IUPUI

Crown Point senior runner Logan Clark will enroll at IUPUI in the fall and major in biology.

 Provided

When Logan Clark entered high school, he had no idea that four years later his senior year would be cut short. The coronavirus pandemic ended his time at Crown Point earlier than he expected. While Clark had the chance, he certainly made the most of his prep experience.

The senior track and cross country runner was involved in a laundry list of clubs and activities at school and in his community, while still maintaining his status as one of Crown Point’s top students. Clark is on track to graduate summa cum laude, which means he ranks within the top 5% of his graduating class, and his effort inside and outside of the classroom did not go unnoticed.

He was awarded the Adam W. Herbert Presidential Scholarship from IUPUI in January, which covers “$12,000 per year for four years of study, a $2,500 study abroad stipend, a $1,500 housing stipend freshman year for on-campus housing, and a $1,200 one-time award for supplemental educational expenses,” according to the school’s website.

Clark will head to Indianapolis in the fall to major in biology and hopes to one day become a doctor.

“I was very, very surprised,” Clark said. “The essay, I had written it and had multiple people proofread it and stuff like that. And then I got the interview, and I thought, ‘Oh, wow. This is actually kind of serious.’ I’ve never had an interview like that, so I was obviously nervous and surprised."

According to the IUPUI school website, the presidential scholarship is given to “outstanding Indiana high school seniors with extensive leadership experience.” Clark, who will enroll in IUPUI’s honors college, easily met the standard.

Crown Point High School research symposium (IUPUI)

Crown Point senior and former runner Logan Clark will graduate summa cum laude.

The senior competed with the cross country and track teams for all four seasons and was committed to a host of other extracurricular activities. In addition to running, he was a member of the athletic council, the National Honor Society, biomedical club, band and jazz band. He was also one of 50 high school students in the state who were selected to do hands on research at the Indiana University School of Medicine as a part of the Molecular Molecules in Action program.

If that wasn’t enough, Clark is an active member of his church, Bethel Church and Ministries in Crown Point. He frequently helps out in the church’s food pantry, the Bethel Harvest Market, and is also a part of Verge — a Christian youth group — that has allowed him to go on mission trips.

“He definitely got himself involved in a lot of things,” Crown Point assistant boys track and cross country coach Erik Forehand said. “There was actually a point when (boys track and cross country) coach (Keith Iddings) and I didn’t even know how much he was involved with. … We were both pretty taken aback.”

Although Clark was shocked when he landed IUPUI’s presidential scholarship, Iddings was not. Despite not having the same physical gifts as some of his peers, Iddings said Clark still earned their respect by working hard in all aspects of his life. In the fall, the senior’s dedication was recognized even more when his teammates selected him as a team captain ahead of his final cross country campaign.

The Bulldogs went on a memorable run in 2019 and had one of their best cross country seasons in program history. Crown Point won its first sectional championship in five years, claimed consecutive regional crowns, clinched its first semistate title since 1981 and finished seventh at the state meet.

Iddings doesn’t think his team’s success would have been possible without Clark’s leadership.

“Logan is a kid that understood that the work you’re doing today doesn’t pay off tomorrow," Iddings said. “Successful distance runners are those who know they need to work hard now to have success months from now, and he has that type of perseverance and that type of character.”

Clark is disappointed that the COVID-19 outbreak stripped him and countless other prep athletes of one last track season. However, he is excited to start a new journey at IUPUI. As he moves on, the senior said he’ll always cherish the moments he shared at Crown Point with some of his closest friends.

“A memory that really sticks out is when we went down to state in Terre Haute,” Clark said. “The night before (the state competition) we went to dinner at Olive Garden, and we were all sitting at this giant table consuming as many bread sticks as we could and having a really good time.”

Editor's note

With the IHSA and IHSAA canceling their spring sports seasons, The Times is spotlighting seniors who had their careers cut short. Send tips via email to assistant sports editor Aaron Ferguson at aaron.ferguson@nwi.com.

Lake County Sports Reporter

James Boyd is the Lake County prep sports reporter for The Times. He is a graduate of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and a proud native of Romeoville, Illinois. Before anything else, his main goal in life is to spread love and light.

