SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Highland runner Victoria Guerrero breaks program records, plans to walk on at Purdue
Highland senior runner Victoria Guerrero, who is the program record-holder in the 100-meter dash, will try to walk on at Purdue.

Victoria Guerrero exudes confidence.

The Highland senior, who holds the program record in the 100-meter dash and was a member of the fastest 400 relay team in program history, plans to walk on at Purdue.

She's heard the naysayers tell her it's not possible, especially after the coronavirus pandemic spoiled her senior season. But even without a chance to showcase her skills this spring, she's determined to prove them wrong.

"A lot of people are like, 'Are you sure? That's kind of crazy,'" Guerrero said. "But I've realized that if you're aiming for just enough, you're going to get just enough. So, I'm aiming really high, and I am confident that I'm going to be able to do it."

Since the IHSAA officially canceled spring sports April 2, Guerrero has been training nearly every day in hopes of suiting up for the Boilermakers track team. She doesn't mind waking up early to do sprints or weightlifting at home, but Guerrero admitted her work ethic wasn't always so steady.

As a freshman at Highland, she didn't take her prep career seriously until girls track and cross country coach Rob Lukowski pulled her aside and told her she had the potential to be a great athlete. Up to that point, she treated track like a hobby.

Now, she views it as a passion.

"When Tori came to me as a freshman, she was one of those rare kids that was unbelievably talented," Lukowski said. "We saw that from the first day of practice."

The challenge from Lukowski's perspective was turning Guerrero's natural talent into tangible results. He pushed Guerrero far past her comfort zone, sometimes making her question if her commitment was worth it. However, the trust they built with each other eventually culminated in a career-defining race during Guerrero's junior campaign.

Following a poor showing in the 100 hurdles toward the end of the regular season, Lukowski decided to switch Guerrero to the 100 dash at the Munster Invitational, Highland's next meet.

"I had to convince her to do it, because she had never run the open 100-meter dash in high school because we always used her in the hurdles," Lukowski said. "The very first time she ran it, she broke the school record by two-tenths of a second."

That was just the beginning of a memorable campaign for Guerrero, who finished in 12.53 seconds. The standout sprinter went on to help the Trojans break the program record in the 400 relay twice in 2019 and also qualified for state as an individual.

She finished third in the 100 at the Portage Regional to earn her first trip to Bloomington. She was 21st in the 100 dash (12.58) at the state finals. Nearly one year later, Guerrero is holding onto that memory even tighter because she never got that opportunity again.

"When I finally realized like, 'I'm going to state,' it literally felt like it didn't really happen," Guerrero said. "It was like a dream because when you want something for that long, and then you finally have it in your hands, it just feels so amazing."

If it wasn't for the COVID-19 outbreak, Lukowski thinks Guerrero would punched her ticket to state again this year, while also being in contention for more program records in the long jump, 200 and 400. But since that wasn't possible, Guerrero is choosing to focus on what is ahead.

"I've been working really hard, and I don't think that what I've been doing is going to go to waste," Guerrero said. "The universe brings to you what you ask for if you really believe it, and I really do truly believe that I'm going to be able to run at Purdue."

Editor's note

With the IHSA and IHSAA canceling their spring sports seasons, The Times is spotlighting seniors who had their careers cut short.

