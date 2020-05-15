SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Highland runner Victoria Guerrero breaks program records, plans to walk on at Purdue

"When Tori came to me as a freshman, she was one of those rare kids that was unbelievably talented," Lukowski said. "We saw that from the first day of practice."

The challenge from Lukowski's perspective was turning Guerrero's natural talent into tangible results. He pushed Guerrero far past her comfort zone, sometimes making her question if her commitment was worth it. However, the trust they built with each other eventually culminated in a career-defining race during Guerrero's junior campaign.

Following a poor showing in the 100 hurdles toward the end of the regular season, Lukowski decided to switch Guerrero to the 100 dash at the Munster Invitational, Highland's next meet.

"I had to convince her to do it, because she had never run the open 100-meter dash in high school because we always used her in the hurdles," Lukowski said. "The very first time she ran it, she broke the school record by two-tenths of a second."

That was just the beginning of a memorable campaign for Guerrero, who finished in 12.53 seconds. The standout sprinter went on to help the Trojans break the program record in the 400 relay twice in 2019 and also qualified for state as an individual.