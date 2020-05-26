SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Jake Mullen ends prep career as only Andrean catcher to start in two state finals

Andrean's baseball program has won seven state championships in eight finals appearances.
Jake Mullen is the only catcher to start in two of them.
"I actually did not even realize that. ... I thought for sure with how many state championships (we have), there could have been another catcher," Mullen said. "That's pretty awesome."
The senior's unparalleled accomplishment serves as a bittersweet reminder of his exceptional prep career that ended one season too soon.
Mullen was behind the plate when the 59ers won back-to-back Class 3A state titles in 2018 and 2019 against Silver Creek and Edgewood, respectively. It marked the third time in program history that Andrean clinched consecutive state championships.
However, repeating as state champions wasn't enough for him.
Mullen was ready to help Andrean became the first Indiana high school baseball team to claim three straight state titles since Lafayette Central Catholic clinched five consecutive Class A state championships from 2009-13.
This year's potential state title run would have been much different.
The 59ers were without star pitcher Michael Doolin, who is now at Vanderbilt, and they were moved up from Class 3A to Class 4A. Mullen and his peers heard the chatter from the naysayers, who thought Andrean was sure to crumble without its next-level ace against tougher competition.
But in due time, he figured the 59ers would silence the doubters this spring and contend for the program's eighth state championship.
"The whole time when we were practicing, I was like, 'Let's just shock the Region. How crazy would that be?'" said Mullen, who batted .295 with 26 hits and 19 RBIs last year. "Winning a state championship or getting there without Doolin? It would've been insane."
Unfortunately, Mullen and his teammates never got that opportunity. The coronavirus pandemic forced the IHSAA to canceled all sports for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year on April 2.
Mullen was heartbroken with the news and only got to wear his baseball uniform twice during his final campaign.
The senior slipped on his black jersey with the IHSAA state patch on it — commemorating last year's state title run — for a senior banner picture prior to the start of the season. He donned it for the final time about a month ago when the 59ers seniors decided to meet up at their home field for a couple photos while social distancing.
"The nostalgia I got from putting it on for the first time in a while, I was honestly about to get an adrenaline rush," Mullen said. "In my room I have the state championship medals, so I can never really get away from that. ... I know everyone's always saying, 'What could have happened?'"
Mullen will continue his career at Wabash College, so his baseball career isn't over. As the senior waits to head to Crawfordsville, he has kept busy with Doolin. The 2019 Indiana Gatorade Player of the Year has returned home from Tennessee due to the COVID-19 outbreak, and the two former teammates have been playing catch together.
Throughout his prep career, Doolin became not only one of the best pitchers in the state but the entire country. He doesn't think his rise to high school stardom would have been possible without Mullen, who he trusted with "everything."
"It got to a point where he knew me just as much as I knew myself as a pitcher," Doolin said. "He was able to call a game for me that really no other coach could call and that I probably couldn't call for myself."
Andrean coach Dave Pishkur said he thoroughly enjoyed watching Mullen and Doolin grow together throughout their prep careers. Without Doolin this season, Pishkur was going to lean on Mullen's presence behind the plate even more.
The 59ers hadn't quite figured out their pitching rotation for the 2020 season. However, the focus Mullen displayed ahead of his senior campaign gave Pishkur confidence that whoever took the mound would greatly benefit from having him behind the plate.
"He was a tireless worker that just wanted to be really good," Pishkur said. "It's unfortunate that he wasn't able to play his senior year, but I think he still went down as one of the best catchers we've ever had, and we've had some elite catchers over the years."
Mullen is excited and grateful for the chance to keep playing at the next level. But beyond winning two state championships, he said the journey to reach those accolades — which includes his mom dying all the players' hair blond before the start of the 2019 postseason — are what made his prep career worthwhile.
"It was just a little fun. We wanted to spice it up, but then we almost lost in sectionals," Mullen said with a laugh. "I'm just glad that didn't happen because if we would have lost, it would not have been good, especially with blond hair."
