SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Jake Mullen ends prep career as only Andrean catcher to start in two state finals

Mullen will continue his career at Wabash College, so his baseball career isn't over. As the senior waits to head to Crawfordsville, he has kept busy with Doolin. The 2019 Indiana Gatorade Player of the Year has returned home from Tennessee due to the COVID-19 outbreak, and the two former teammates have been playing catch together.

Throughout his prep career, Doolin became not only one of the best pitchers in the state but the entire country. He doesn't think his rise to high school stardom would have been possible without Mullen, who he trusted with "everything."

"It got to a point where he knew me just as much as I knew myself as a pitcher," Doolin said. "He was able to call a game for me that really no other coach could call and that I probably couldn't call for myself."

Andrean coach Dave Pishkur said he thoroughly enjoyed watching Mullen and Doolin grow together throughout their prep careers. Without Doolin this season, Pishkur was going to lean on Mullen's presence behind the plate even more.

The 59ers hadn't quite figured out their pitching rotation for the 2020 season. However, the focus Mullen displayed ahead of his senior campaign gave Pishkur confidence that whoever took the mound would greatly benefit from having him behind the plate.