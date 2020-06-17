SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Kankakee Valley's Madey Flick reflects on 2017 state runner-up finish, shortened prep career

A lot can happen in four years, and Kankakee Valley senior Madey Flick has certainly had her share of highs and lows.
The standout third baseman was a freshman when the Kougars went on a memorable run in 2017, which ultimately ended with a runner-up finish to New Palestine in the Class 3A state final.
However, Flick wasn't simply along for the ride.
"She wanted to get in the mix," Kankakee Valley coach Brian Flynn said. "It took a little while for her to find the role that we needed her to have on the team. And once she did that, she was a really fine third baseman for us."
Flynn added that Flick was determined to make her way into the starting lineup, even as a freshman. Her dedication eventually resulted in the opportunity to live out one of her biggest dreams by playing for a state championship in Indianapolis. It's an experience Flick never took for granted and one she cherishes even more since the coronavirus pandemic ended her prep career one season too soon.
"It was probably the most memorable time of my life," Flick said. "I always had confidence that we would go far that season, but as we kept winning and advancing in the tournament, it just became more real. And then I remember when we won semistate, we had an escort back home and everyone came to the school to celebrate.
"I'll never forget that."
Flick also won't forget the 2020 season — or rather the cancellation of it. Entering this spring, she was the Kougars' lone returning starter from its 2017 state runner-up team and the program's clear-cut leader.
The senior looked forward to using the knowledge she gained from the first three years of her prep career to galvanize her peers, especially considering how the 2019 campaign ended.
Kankakee Valley was shut out by Crown Point in a Class 4A sectional opener. When Flick walked off of the field after that 4-0 loss, she was disappointed but also motivated.
Throughout her junior campaign, Flick proved that she was one of the premier players in the Region. She batted .406 with 39 hits — highlighted by six home runs — 33 RBIs and 24 runs scored, but not managing a hit against the Bulldogs left her with a sense of incompleteness.
The COVID-19 outbreak, which made the IHSAA cancel spring sports on April 2, only made that void deeper.
"I was really looking forward to this year for many reasons," Flick said. "Not being able to finish with the girls, it was just really sad. ... We're still going to find a way to get together, and I think then it's really going to hit me."
Flick was one of six seniors on the Kougars' roster and said she thoroughly enjoyed playing for Flynn throughout her prep career.
Flynn has been at the helm for 27 seasons, and he met Flick well before she entered high school. In addition to coaching softball, Flynn is also a fifth grade teacher and girls basketball coach at Kankakee Valley Intermediate School. Flick is one of Flynn's former students, and she and her mom, Shelly, are also his former basketball players.
Throughout the years, Flynn said Flick has always carried herself with class.
"I knew (Flick) was going to have good character," said Flynn, who has been teaching fifth grade and coaching girls basketball for 38 years. "I've known her mom for a very long time, and good people usually raise good people."
Flick is thrilled to continue her career at Trine, which made an appearance in the NCAA Division III Women's College World Series in 2019. But as she waits to join the Thunder, it's only given her more time to appreciate her experience as a Kougar.
"I loved playing for Kankakee Valley. I had so much fun," Flick said. "What was awesome is that I got to play with the girls that I grew up with and we killed it. We really did."