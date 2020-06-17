SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Kankakee Valley's Madey Flick reflects on 2017 state runner-up finish, shortened prep career

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A lot can happen in four years, and Kankakee Valley senior Madey Flick has certainly had her share of highs and lows.

The standout third baseman was a freshman when the Kougars went on a memorable run in 2017, which ultimately ended with a runner-up finish to New Palestine in the Class 3A state final.

However, Flick wasn't simply along for the ride.

"She wanted to get in the mix," Kankakee Valley coach Brian Flynn said. "It took a little while for her to find the role that we needed her to have on the team. And once she did that, she was a really fine third baseman for us."

Flynn added that Flick was determined to make her way into the starting lineup, even as a freshman. Her dedication eventually resulted in the opportunity to live out one of her biggest dreams by playing for a state championship in Indianapolis. It's an experience Flick never took for granted and one she cherishes even more since the coronavirus pandemic ended her prep career one season too soon.