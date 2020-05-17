SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Three-sport athlete Courtney Sizemore overcame knee issues to lead at Kankakee Valley

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Courtney Sizemore worried she’d look like she was trying to get out of conditioning. But she needed those ice packs on her knees.

“I always tried to do the most that I could but once it got to a certain point, I had to stop,” the Kankakee Valley senior said.

Her freshman year, Sizemore started to feel her knees grind during volleyball. They would “pop” sometimes. Being a three-sport athlete, Sizemore never took a break. So, the problem never got better.

“I just thought it was nothing and would go away,” she said.

It didn’t go away. She was later told she had tendinitis in both knees, among other problems.

She’d miss training and practices sometimes. KV girls track coach Lane Lewallen would drop her from an event in meets occasionally to make the load a little easier. Sizemore struggled with that, worrying she was letting teammates down.

“That’s what made her so special. She’s sub-49 (seconds in the 300-meter hurdles) without even really being able to train for it,” Lewallen said. “That just goes to her courage and talent.”