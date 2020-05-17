You are the owner of this article.
SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Three-sport athlete Courtney Sizemore overcame knee issues to lead at Kankakee Valley
Courtney Sizemore worried she’d look like she was trying to get out of conditioning. But she needed those ice packs on her knees.

“I always tried to do the most that I could but once it got to a certain point, I had to stop,” the Kankakee Valley senior said.

Her freshman year, Sizemore started to feel her knees grind during volleyball. They would “pop” sometimes. Being a three-sport athlete, Sizemore never took a break. So, the problem never got better.

“I just thought it was nothing and would go away,” she said.

It didn’t go away. She was later told she had tendinitis in both knees, among other problems.

She’d miss training and practices sometimes. KV girls track coach Lane Lewallen would drop her from an event in meets occasionally to make the load a little easier. Sizemore struggled with that, worrying she was letting teammates down.

“That’s what made her so special. She’s sub-49 (seconds in the 300-meter hurdles) without even really being able to train for it,” Lewallen said. “That just goes to her courage and talent.”

Despite the knee problems, Sizemore qualified for the regional nine times in three track seasons, winning sectional titles in the 100- and 300-meter hurdles as a junior. She helped the Kougars win two sectional titles in both basketball and track and one in volleyball.

“A lot of kids wouldn’t have tried to compete at that level, let alone try to play with those knees,” Lewallen said.

Her sister, Colby, was a freshman sprinter, thrower and basketball player this year.

“I felt like I need to show my sister how to be a leader so when she’s older, she can follow in my footsteps,” Courtney Sizemore said. “Being a leader, you always have to push people. You know everyone’s worth and want them to be their best.”

Lewallen was expecting big things in DeMotte. He got emotional when talking about what Sizemore and the Kougars could’ve done this year, especially after the abbreviated indoor season.

“It’s tough. The health of the world is the most important thing but it is OK to be sad when you don’t get to have a season,” he said. “I knew we were going to be good.”

Sizemore was devastated when spring sports were shut down.

“When I first heard about it, I cried. I’d been working really hard to make it to state,” she said. “I think a few of us could’ve went to state. We had a really strong team this year with a lot of really good freshmen coming up.”

Sizemore hasn’t made a college decision, yet. Her knees will prevent her from playing sports at the next level. She’ll major in animal science with the goal of becoming a veterinarian.

“I got the two (senior seasons) but I was kind of hoping for a third,” she said.

Editor's note

With the IHSA and IHSAA canceling their spring sports seasons, The Times is spotlighting seniors who had their careers cut short. Send tips via email to assistant sports editor Aaron Ferguson at aaron.ferguson@nwi.com.

