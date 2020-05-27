SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Whiting valedictorian, pitcher Josemiguel Haro highlights graduating trio that helped make history

Josemiguel Haro isn't the type to brag about his accomplishments, so Whiting baseball coach Adam Musielak has to do it for him.
"He's the valedictorian and probably one of the smartest kids I'll ever meet in my entire life," Musielak said. "He has such a high baseball IQ, too."
When Indiana schools were shut down on April 2 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the IHSAA canceled spring sports for the rest of the 2019-20 school year roughly one hour later.
Musielak knew that the transition from in-person classes to e-learning wouldn't be too hard for Haro. After all, the senior plans to attend Purdue in the fall and major in chemical engineering.
The more difficult part was not being able to give Haro an opportunity to build on the program's regional title from last season, especially after working his way back to full strength.
"That was kind of tough because looking back on last year, I had a few opportunities to really show what I could do," said Haro, who was a pitcher and outfielder. "But injuries just wouldn't let that happen."
During the 2019 season, Haro injured his right rotator cuff and was limited to just one inning on the mound, 13 at-bats and two hits. It got to a point where Haro said he was struggling to even throw a baseball farther than 30 feet. However, Musielak still found a way for Haro to contribute.
He utilized him as a courtesy runner, which allowed Haro to still be a part of an unforgettable campaign.
After losing to Bishop Noll in their regular-season finale, the Oilers defeated the Warriors in their sectional opener and eventual went on to beat Bluffton for the program's first regional championship in 11 seasons. Whiting's 6-3 victory over the Tigers also marked the first Class 2A regional crown in program history.
"It was definitely awesome because even though I didn't get to play as much, I was still grateful for the experience to be with the team," said Haro, who scored six runs last year. "I got along with everyone."
This spring, Haro was ready for an increased role and looked forward to possibly helping the Oilers take their season one step further.
Whiting was defeated 9-0 by Alexandria in a Class 2A semistate in 2019, falling one win short of the first state final appearance in program in history. The shutout loss served as a source of motivation not only for Haro's last prep campaign, but fellow seniors Nick Semancik and Aidan Plemons.
Semancik, who will continue his career at Franklin College, established himself as one of the premier utility players in the Region last year. He batted a team-high .487 with 37 hits, 34 RBIs and 20 runs scored. Semancik was also 2-0 as a pitcher in the postseason, highlighted by the Oilers' regional championship win.
"I just remember how close we were and how well everybody worked together on that team," Semancik said. "I was really disappointed (with this year), and I was in a little funk. But I knew there was nothing I could do about it."
Plemons was Whiting's leader in strikeouts (65) and innings pitched. He also hit .233 with 17 hits, 11 RBIs and 18 runs scored.
He envisioned a more fulfilling end to his prep career alongside Haro and Semancik, who has been his teammate since they started playing tee-ball together as kids. But in the weeks since the COVID-19 outbreak spoiled their senior season, Plemons said he's had a lot of time to reflect and is still proud of what they were able to accomplish.
"It was a great feeling to get Whiting away from football and have some people come to baseball," Plemons said with a laugh. "To see how much support there was, it was great. On and off the field, we heard about it all the time."
Haro said he also enjoyed the fanfare that swirled around the community when the Oilers went on their improbable run last season. Despite missing out on the chance to experience it again this year, he believes the team is headed in the right direction.
"We went from being a program that wasn't that great and didn't have the best reputation to being a contending team," Haro said. "Going forward, I hope that continues, and we're a team that people actual watch out for on the schedule."
Gallery: Class 2A semistate final: Whiting vs. Alexandria
