SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Whiting valedictorian, pitcher Josemiguel Haro highlights graduating trio that helped make history

"I just remember how close we were and how well everybody worked together on that team," Semancik said. "I was really disappointed (with this year), and I was in a little funk. But I knew there was nothing I could do about it."

Plemons was Whiting's leader in strikeouts (65) and innings pitched. He also hit .233 with 17 hits, 11 RBIs and 18 runs scored.

He envisioned a more fulfilling end to his prep career alongside Haro and Semancik, who has been his teammate since they started playing tee-ball together as kids. But in the weeks since the COVID-19 outbreak spoiled their senior season, Plemons said he's had a lot of time to reflect and is still proud of what they were able to accomplish.

"It was a great feeling to get Whiting away from football and have some people come to baseball," Plemons said with a laugh. "To see how much support there was, it was great. On and off the field, we heard about it all the time."

Haro said he also enjoyed the fanfare that swirled around the community when the Oilers went on their improbable run last season. Despite missing out on the chance to experience it again this year, he believes the team is headed in the right direction.