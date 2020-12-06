Seniors Dylan Coty, Dorian Harris ready to lead new-look Pirates

Less than a week later, the IHSAA postponed the boys basketball state tournament and eventually canceled it due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"We got told in the locker room," Coty said. "That blew our whole mood because for most people, it's a once in a lifetime thing to go to regionals. Now, we just have to make it again"

Merrillville coach Bo Patton, who took over at his alma mater last season, said his players were devastated when they received the news that their campaign was over before it could properly finish.

However, the anguish they felt back then has been molded into fuel for the 2020-21 season.

"We wanted to play. We wanted to keep going as long as we could," Patton said. "So that unfinished business mindset is something I strongly see from my seniors. After getting a taste of that sectional championship, guys are hungry and guys are working. It's still going to be a process because we lost a key component, but our goal is be at our best at the end of the season."

Patton added that he expects Coty and fellow senior guards Juwan Bandy and Dorian Harris to guide his program All three players were utilized as complementary pieces around Thompson last season, but this year they've assumed larger roles.