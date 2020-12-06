Seniors Dylan Coty, Dorian Harris ready to lead new-look Pirates

MERRILLVILLE — Merrillville is not the same team as it was last season.
Although the Pirates only lost one player, Jaylen Bandy, to graduation, their undisputed star, Keon Thompson Jr., is no longer with the program.
The standout guard, who averaged 30.0 points and 10.3 points per game as a junior, transferred to the National Top Sports Institute Basketball Academy, in Orlando, Florida, prior to his senior campaign.
Dylan Coty has heard the chatter about how Merrillville will crumble without Thompson, but the senior guard isn't fazed by the naysayers.
He believes the Pirates are capable of having another memorable season, even in Thompson's absence.
"I feel like we can go far this year," Coty said. "Most people think Keon was the whole team last year, so we have a chip on our shoulder. We have something to prove to people."
Merrillville had its ups and downs during the 2019-20 season, but it ultimately ended with a Class 4A sectional championship. The Pirates squeezed out a 45-42 victory over Lake Central in the EC Central Sectional final to claim the program's 20th sectional crown and first sectional title since 2017.
In that contest on March 7, Thompson led the way with a team-high 22 points, while his teammates combined for 23 points to keep their season alive — or so they thought.
Less than a week later, the IHSAA postponed the boys basketball state tournament and eventually canceled it due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"We got told in the locker room," Coty said. "That blew our whole mood because for most people, it's a once in a lifetime thing to go to regionals. Now, we just have to make it again"
Merrillville coach Bo Patton, who took over at his alma mater last season, said his players were devastated when they received the news that their campaign was over before it could properly finish.
However, the anguish they felt back then has been molded into fuel for the 2020-21 season.
"We wanted to play. We wanted to keep going as long as we could," Patton said. "So that unfinished business mindset is something I strongly see from my seniors. After getting a taste of that sectional championship, guys are hungry and guys are working. It's still going to be a process because we lost a key component, but our goal is be at our best at the end of the season."
Patton added that he expects Coty and fellow senior guards Juwan Bandy and Dorian Harris to guide his program All three players were utilized as complementary pieces around Thompson last season, but this year they've assumed larger roles.
Coty scored a career-high 21 points, while Bandy and Harris chipped in with 15 points and 10 points, respectively, in Merrillville's 82-73 season-opening loss at Fort Wayne Snider on Nov. 28. Patton said he wasn't pleased with the his team's effort defensively, but he thinks the production he received from his senior trio bodes well for the future.
The Pirates were supposed to continue their campaign Saturday at home against South Bend Riley and Notre Dame recruit Blake Wesley, but their program is currently on pause because of COVID-19.
Harris admitted that it's frustrating to miss out on games once again because of the coronavirus pandemic. But unlike last spring when Merrillville's season was prematurely ended, he's thankful that his senior campaign hasn't been canceled.
Whenever the Pirates can return to the court, Harris said they will continue building toward another sectional crown while blocking out the noise.
"People doubted us last year in sectionals. We were supposed to lose to Munster in the second round," Harris said. "It's nothing new to us. ... We can't really worry about the doubters because they aren't the ones working hard in practice with us and building that camaraderie."
Gallery: 4A boys basketball sectional semifinal: Lake Central vs. Merrillville
