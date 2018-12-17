'She deserves every penny': Morton High School senior receives $25,000 national scholarship

Jenna Frezza thought she would just be listening to a seminar on college planning when she entered the Morton High School auditorium Monday afternoon. Instead, she learned a little bit about college and left the auditorium $25,000 richer.
Frezza, a senior at Morton High School, is one of seven recipients across the nation of Sallie Mae's Bridging the Dream scholarship. School administrators and Sallie Mae representatives planned the surprise reveal for Frezza, who was a Bridging the Dream finalist, in front of 250 of her classmates shortly before seventh period.
The 18-year-old was so shocked she could barely speak.
"I wasn't expecting it at all," Frezza said. "The next thing I knew you guys were calling me a winner and I was like 'what's going on?'"
The scholarship, being offered by Sallie Mae for the third year, is awarded to high-achieving high school juniors and seniors who face personal or financial challenges.
Frezza, who played for her school tennis team and volunteers with local elementary school students, also balances making the Dean's List, working a part-time job and serving as a peer tutor.
Morton High School counselor Gillian Barberich said she nominated Frezza for the scholarship because of her strong leadership skills.
"It's amazing," Barberich said. "She deserves every penny of it."
Events kicked off before 2 p.m. Monday in the Morton auditorium as Indiana University Northwest and Purdue University Northwest representatives discussed applying to universities, filling out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA, and college transfer credits with the room of seniors.
Frezza was sitting just a few rows from the stage when Liz Robinson, a Sallie Mae representative, asked the students if they knew how many scholarships were out there, then pressed further and asked if anyone in the room had heard of the Bridging the Dream Scholarship.
"My guidance counselor nominated me for it," Frezza piped up from the crowd of students.
Seconds later, her image flashed on the screen and Sallie Mae director Donette Cassman took the stage to share the news.
"Sorry, Jenna, you're not a finalist anymore" Cassman said with a pause. "You're a winner!"
Sallie Mae representatives and school staff appeared from behind the stage with blue-and-white balloons and a large check with Frezza's name on it. Her aunt, Kathy Sholler, sat in the back of the auditorium until the scholarship was announced.
"Oh, I can't believe it," Sholler said, fighting back tears as she rushed to the stage.
Frezza hasn't decided on a college just yet. She's applied to Indiana University South Bend and Indiana State University, and plans to be a dental hygienist. Regardless of where she ends up, she said she knows the scholarship will help prepare her for the future.
"It's going to help me with a lot because my family is not financially well-off," Frezza said. "So it's going to help me get far in life and help me accomplish a lot of things in the long run."