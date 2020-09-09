'She's as cool as a cucumber': Val Gozo uses calm demeanor to guide Crown Point

Crown Point is ranked as the No. 10 team in the state in the latest Indiana High School Golf Coaches Association poll. The only other Region program to receive a nod was Valparaiso, which came in at No. 18.

As the regular season comes to a close, it's not lost on Gozo just how fortunate the Bulldogs are to have made it this far through their campaign. The coronavirus pandemic has cast a cloud of uncertainty over the season, and for as well as Crown Point has been playing, Gozo wants to make sure her team has a chance to finish it off.

"I feel that it is important for me not to go to many crowded places or anywhere that I would be at more risk," Gozo said. "Personally, I know I wouldn't want to get sick or for me to get anyone on my team sick. We're getting so close to the end of our season, so it's just not worth it."

Vinovich said her program has been vigilant in its COVID-19 precautions. Crown Point has modified its practices so that all of the players remain socially distant, and the way they travel to matches has even changed, too.

In light of the coronavirus pandemic, Vinovich has tried to limit the number of athletes on the Bulldogs' bus, and she commended her players' parents for driving them to and from many of the team's competitions.