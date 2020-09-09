'She's as cool as a cucumber': Val Gozo uses calm demeanor to guide Crown Point

CROWN POINT — Val Gozo isn't the type to show her emotions when she's on the golf course. It's just not in her nature.
Crown Point's standout junior remains even keel, no matter the circumstances, and often leaves Bulldogs coach Jennifer Vinovich in a peculiar predicament.
"She's as cool as a cucumber," Vinovich said. "We never know as coaches whether she's playing well or whether she's playing poorly. She just has that poker face. So, we always wonder, 'How's Val playing?' I'll drive by her, and I'll say, 'Val, how's it going?' And she'll say, 'Oh, it's going OK.' That's all I ever get."
Vinovich can't help but laugh when she reflects on the interactions she has with Gozo during competition. Of course she would appreciate a little more insight from the junior, but for the most part Gozo's performances this season have been much better than "OK."
"Over the summer I just got into playing a lot of college-level tournaments all over Indiana," Gozo said. "I feel like that really helped improve my game and helped me not become as a nervous when I start playing."
After taking over as Crown Point's No. 2 golfer this year, Gozo has posted an average nine-hole score of 43 and an average 18-hole score of 86. She opened the season with an 83 at the Crown Point Invitational, narrowly missing out on being the medalist, and has helped the Bulldogs continue to stake their claim as the best program in the Region.
Crown Point is ranked as the No. 10 team in the state in the latest Indiana High School Golf Coaches Association poll. The only other Region program to receive a nod was Valparaiso, which came in at No. 18.
As the regular season comes to a close, it's not lost on Gozo just how fortunate the Bulldogs are to have made it this far through their campaign. The coronavirus pandemic has cast a cloud of uncertainty over the season, and for as well as Crown Point has been playing, Gozo wants to make sure her team has a chance to finish it off.
"I feel that it is important for me not to go to many crowded places or anywhere that I would be at more risk," Gozo said. "Personally, I know I wouldn't want to get sick or for me to get anyone on my team sick. We're getting so close to the end of our season, so it's just not worth it."
Vinovich said her program has been vigilant in its COVID-19 precautions. Crown Point has modified its practices so that all of the players remain socially distant, and the way they travel to matches has even changed, too.
In light of the coronavirus pandemic, Vinovich has tried to limit the number of athletes on the Bulldogs' bus, and she commended her players' parents for driving them to and from many of the team's competitions.
It's not ideal, but if anyone has been able to handle these unique circumstances, it's Gozo. Although Crown Point's preparation and camaraderie looks a lot different than in years past, Vinovich said Gozo continues to play some of the best golf of her career.
"One of the great things about Val is that she doesn't have a lot of bad holes, and I think it's due to her mental toughness," Vinovich said. "As coaches, we use her as an example. ... Ideally, every hole is a new opportunity, and I think Val looks at it that way. She's very positive, and she just quietly conducts her business."
Crown Point will compete in the Duneland Athletic Conference tournament Monday before opening postseason play Sept. 18 at the Lake Central Sectional.
Gozo has her eyes set on guiding the Bulldogs to the state finals for the third straight year, and after stepping up throughout her junior campaign, she's eager to do it again when it matters most.
"I would be very excited if we were able to make it to state because I feel like everyone has improved so much, even with these weird times and not knowing if we were going to play this season," Gozo said. "I feel like it would just be interesting to get to that point and have our season end on a more positive note than how it began."
