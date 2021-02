Former Times Coach of the Year Wes Bucher resigns as South Central coach

UNION MILLS — Wes Bucher felt the internal battle that all coaches feel.

The fourth-year South Central coach would finish a long day of teaching and practice and he’d get home to his family, knowing that he was shortchanging his wife and children. If he took the time to spend with his family, the basketball work would suffer. If he dove into film study when he got home, his family would be left waiting.

Family won out in the end as Bucher announced earlier this week that he was stepping down from the Satellites after going 66-36 over the last four seasons.

“It’s very bittersweet,” Bucher said. “It’s not a decision that I took lightly. There’s a lot of reminders at home of what I’m missing. My kids are great and my wife is doing a great job, but I knew I wasn’t doing a great job.”

Bucher played for South Central before returning to coach at his alma mater. His first season was filled with building blocks as the team went 9-13 in 2017-18. With a growing foundation, the Satellites went 19-7 the following season and Bucher led the team to just the second sectional title in program history.