Makenna King is one of a kind for South Central

Makenna King had never given gymnastics a passing thought until she was nine years old, long after most gymnasts already began their careers.

The South Central sophomore didn’t know anything about the sport until a chance encounter with one of her friends at school.

“We went out to recess and one of my friends said she wanted to show me all of her cool moves,” King said. “I went to the library after and I taught myself how to do a back handspring.”

King slowly began teaching herself new moves, using her pool cover as a trampoline and learning by trial-and-error. Soon enough, her family decided to enroll her in gymnastics classes and an elite career was born. King will compete at the IHSAA Portage Regional on Saturday, with the hopes of making it to next week’s state finals at Ball State.

“I was very old when I started gymnastics,” King said. “Most of the girls I compete against have been doing this for years already. I’m not burnt out on the sport. I still love doing this every day.”