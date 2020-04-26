MY FAVORITE GAMES: South Central's playoff run ends with OT loss at semistate

Paul Oren's No. 3: The shot was so close. Delanie Gale got as good a look as South Central could ask for in the final moments, but it wasn't to be. The Satellites fell 62-61 to Frankton in the Class 2A Logansport Semistate game. While the game was an instant classic, I'll always remember the moments after the game. Gale handled every question with grace and senior Amber Wolf wasn't afraid to lay out her emotions for a relative stranger sticking a microphone in her face moments after her career ended. The truly special moment came as South Central coach Wes Bucher and his players left the locker room. One by one they emerged to a steady stream of applause from the South Central community.
LOGANSPORT — Amber Wolf took a deep breath before she walked out of the South Central locker room for the final time Saturday night.
The senior tried to compose herself as she turned the corner and began to walk down a long hallway lined with friends and family.
The emotions stopped Wolf in her tracks as she began to come to grips with how close the Satellites had come to making their first state championship appearance. Delanie Gale’s layup rimmed out at the buzzer as South Central fell 62-61 to Frankton in overtime at the Class 2A Logansport Semistate.
“It hurts really bad right now,” Wolf said. “We fought all the way down to the last second and we made it come down to one possession. Walking out and seeing all these fans, it means the world to me. It made me so emotional. Just going down the line and seeing everyone, it means everything.”
The Satellites (21-8) trailed by as many as nine points in the fourth quarter. But Wolf scored eight of her team-high 18 in the fourth to get South Central back in the game. Frankton led 55-51 with a minute left in regulation, but Olivia Marks and Wolf scored twice in the final minute to force overtime.
“I give our girls so much credit for fighting to get back in this game,” South Central coach Wes Bucher said. “I’m speechless because of how hard we fought. There’s a lot of heart right here.”
Gale buried a 3-pointer to start overtime, giving South Central its first lead since early in the second quarter. Frankton junior Ava Gardner answered with a 3-pointer and the two teams traded baskets over the next two minutes to keep the game tied at 60-60.
Faith Biggs split a pair of free throws to give the Satellites the edge once again, but Gardner hit two free throws with 29.7 seconds left to give the Eagles a 62-61 lead. Gardner finished with a game-high 29 points and scored all seven of Frankton’s points in overtime.
South Central missed two shots, but came up with the loose ball on each occasion, leading to a final inbound play with 8.7 seconds remaining. Abbie Tomblin was cut off on her drive to the basket and she flipped the ball to Gale, who drove down the left side of the lane and put up a shot that bounced off the backboard and caught the front of the rim before rolling off to the side. Gale looked over her shoulder as the ball rimmed out and punched the wall in frustration as the buzzer sounded.
“I was looking at the clock and I just had to get up the shot,” Gale said. “It was a lot better than a 3-pointer. I was just praying that it would go in. I shot it fading away. I guess that little bit is what stopped it (from going in).”
Gale finished with 13 points while Tomblin added 12 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Olivia Marks had 11 points and 13 rebounds. Saturday marked the final high school game for Wolf, who added 12 rebounds while playing all 36 minutes, as well as Biggs and Lexy Wade.
“You can’t replace these three seniors,” Bucher said. “It sucks to see it come to an end, especially with the way that it ended. There’s a lot to process right now. These girls gave us everything and it is what you always hope for from a team.”
Gallery: 2A girls basketball semistate: South Central vs. Frankton
2A girls basketball semistate: South Central vs. Frankton
2A girls basketball semistate: South Central vs. Frankton
2A girls basketball semistate: South Central vs. Frankton
2A girls basketball semistate: South Central vs. Frankton
2A girls basketball semistate: South Central vs. Frankton
2A girls basketball semistate: South Central vs. Frankton
2A girls basketball semistate: South Central vs. Frankton
2A girls basketball semistate: South Central vs. Frankton
2A girls basketball semistate: South Central vs. Frankton
2A girls basketball semistate: South Central vs. Frankton
2A girls basketball semistate: South Central vs. Frankton
2A girls basketball semistate: South Central vs. Frankton
2A girls basketball semistate: South Central vs. Frankton
2A girls basketball semistate: South Central vs. Frankton
2A girls basketball semistate: South Central vs. Frankton
2A girls basketball semistate: South Central vs. Frankton
2A girls basketball semistate: South Central vs. Frankton
2A girls basketball semistate: South Central vs. Frankton
2A girls basketball semistate: South Central vs. Frankton
2A girls basketball semistate: South Central vs. Frankton
2A girls basketball semistate: South Central vs. Frankton
2A girls basketball semistate: South Central vs. Frankton
Gallery: 2A girls basketball semistate: South Central vs. Frankton
Gallery: 2A girls basketball semistate: South Central vs. Frankton
Gallery: 2A girls basketball semistate: South Central vs. Frankton
Gallery: 2A girls basketball semistate: South Central vs. Frankton
Gallery: 2A girls basketball semistate: South Central vs. Frankton
Gallery: 2A girls basketball semistate: South Central vs. Frankton
Gallery: 2A girls basketball semistate: South Central vs. Frankton
Gallery: 2A girls basketball semistate: South Central vs. Frankton
Gallery: 2A girls basketball semistate: South Central vs. Frankton
Gallery: 2A girls basketball semistate: South Central vs. Frankton
Gallery: 2A girls basketball semistate: South Central vs. Frankton
Gallery: 2A girls basketball semistate: South Central vs. Frankton
Gallery: 2A girls basketball semistate: South Central vs. Frankton
Gallery: 2A girls basketball semistate: South Central vs. Frankton
Gallery: 2A girls basketball semistate: South Central vs. Frankton
Gallery: 2A girls basketball semistate: South Central vs. Frankton
Gallery: 2A girls basketball semistate: South Central vs. Frankton
Gallery: 2A girls basketball semistate: South Central vs. Frankton
Gallery: 2A girls basketball semistate: South Central vs. Frankton
Gallery: 2A girls basketball semistate: South Central vs. Frankton
Gallery: 2A girls basketball semistate: South Central vs. Frankton
Gallery: 2A girls basketball semistate: South Central vs. Frankton
Gallery: 2A girls basketball semistate: South Central vs. Frankton
Gallery: 2A girls basketball semistate: South Central vs. Frankton
Gallery: 2A girls basketball semistate: South Central vs. Frankton
Gallery: 2A girls basketball semistate: South Central vs. Frankton
Gallery: 2A girls basketball semistate: South Central vs. Frankton
Gallery: 2A girls basketball semistate: South Central vs. Frankton
Gallery: 2A girls basketball semistate: South Central vs. Frankton
Gallery: 2A girls basketball semistate: South Central vs. Frankton
Gallery: 2A girls basketball semistate: South Central vs. Frankton
Gallery: 2A girls basketball semistate: South Central vs. Frankton
Gallery: 2A girls basketball semistate: South Central vs. Frankton
Gallery: 2A girls basketball semistate: South Central vs. Frankton
Gallery: 2A girls basketball semistate: South Central vs. Frankton
Gallery: 2A girls basketball semistate: South Central vs. Frankton
Gallery: 2A girls basketball semistate: South Central vs. Frankton
Gallery: 2A girls basketball semistate: South Central vs. Frankton
Gallery: 2A girls basketball semistate: South Central vs. Frankton
Gallery: 2A girls basketball semistate: South Central vs. Frankton
Gallery: 2A girls basketball semistate: South Central vs. Frankton
Gallery: 2A girls basketball semistate: South Central vs. Frankton
Gallery: 2A girls basketball semistate: South Central vs. Frankton
Gallery: 2A girls basketball semistate: South Central vs. Frankton
Gallery: 2A girls basketball semistate: South Central vs. Frankton
Gallery: 2A girls basketball semistate: South Central vs. Frankton
Gallery: 2A girls basketball semistate: South Central vs. Frankton
Gallery: 2A girls basketball semistate: South Central vs. Frankton
Gallery: 2A girls basketball semistate: South Central vs. Frankton
Gallery: 2A girls basketball semistate: South Central vs. Frankton
Gallery: 2A girls basketball semistate: South Central vs. Frankton
Gallery: 2A girls basketball semistate: South Central vs. Frankton
Gallery: 2A girls basketball semistate: South Central vs. Frankton
Gallery: 2A girls basketball semistate: South Central vs. Frankton
Gallery: 2A girls basketball semistate: South Central vs. Frankton
Gallery: 2A girls basketball semistate: South Central vs. Frankton
Gallery: 2A girls basketball semistate: South Central vs. Frankton
Gallery: 2A girls basketball semistate: South Central vs. Frankton
Gallery: 2A girls basketball semistate: South Central vs. Frankton
Gallery: 2A girls basketball semistate: South Central vs. Frankton
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!