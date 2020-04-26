MY FAVORITE GAMES: South Central's playoff run ends with OT loss at semistate

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Paul Oren's No. 3: The shot was so close. Delanie Gale got as good a look as South Central could ask for in the final moments, but it wasn't to be. The Satellites fell 62-61 to Frankton in the Class 2A Logansport Semistate game. While the game was an instant classic, I'll always remember the moments after the game. Gale handled every question with grace and senior Amber Wolf wasn't afraid to lay out her emotions for a relative stranger sticking a microphone in her face moments after her career ended. The truly special moment came as South Central coach Wes Bucher and his players left the locker room. One by one they emerged to a steady stream of applause from the South Central community.

LOGANSPORT — Amber Wolf took a deep breath before she walked out of the South Central locker room for the final time Saturday night.

The senior tried to compose herself as she turned the corner and began to walk down a long hallway lined with friends and family.

The emotions stopped Wolf in her tracks as she began to come to grips with how close the Satellites had come to making their first state championship appearance. Delanie Gale’s layup rimmed out at the buzzer as South Central fell 62-61 to Frankton in overtime at the Class 2A Logansport Semistate.