21st Century's Davis, Merrillville's Thompson Jr. headline Region's IBCA All-State selections

21st Century star Johnell Davis continues to reap the rewards of his stellar senior season.
The Florida Atlantic commit was selected to the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association Senior All-State Supreme 15 team on Thursday.
“It’s a great honor because I made the (underclass) Supreme 15 last year as a junior,” Davis said. “I wanted this.”
Davis guided the Cougars to their fifth consecutive sectional championship before the IHSAA canceled the rest of the boys basketball postseason due to the coronavirus pandemic. Despite his last high school campaign being cut short, the senior proved all season that he was one of the premiere players in the state. He averaged a team-high 31.4 points, 2.6 assists, 9.8 rebounds and 4.6 steals per game and recorded two 50-point performances.
“This is what I worked hard for,” Davis said of his selection. “Trying to get better and trying to get everybody to respect me, coming from a (Class A) school.”
In addition to Davis, four other Region seniors were also named to IBCA all-state teams. Chesterton guard Jake Wadding and Lake Central guard Nick Anderson received large school all-state honors, while Washington Twp. forward Austin Darnell and Bowman forward Jacques Williams were selected as small school all-state players.
Anderson averaged a team-high 24.0 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.9 steals and 1.1 assists per game and set the Indians’ single-season scoring record with 624 points. He drained a school-record 11 3-pointers en route to a career-high 44 points in a road win over EC Central on Feb. 11 and also set Lake Central’s single-season record with 96 made 3s.
“I expected to have a pretty big season, but I don’t know if it was to this extent. I’ll be honest,” Anderson said. “I did do a lot of great things this year, but I didn’t expect it at all. I’ll just miss competing with my teammates. We had had a great group of guys this year, and they really helped me find a lot of shots.”
Anderson did most of his damage from behind the arc, but Williams made a name for himself above the rim. The Eagles’ high-flying senior went viral with a vicious alley-oop dunk on New Year’s Day in a victory against Milwaukee Hamilton (Wisconsin), which catapulted him into Region stardom. But throughout the season he displayed that he was capable of much more than a few highlight-reel plays.
Using his tireless motor, Williams willed Bowman to its first sectional title in six years. He averaged 17.7 points, a team-high 8.9 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.7 steals per game. The senior really wanted to keep the Eagles’ season going but was thankful to at least go out as a champion.
“I felt like since I’m a senior, I had to step up and do what I had to do for our team to win,” Williams said. “It brought out a new level in me, and so I played on a different level.”
Lake Station’s Nate Dukich, Hebron’s Jake Friel, Kankakee Valley’s Gavin Herrema, Covenant Christian’s Ben Lins, 21st Century’s Triyonte Lomax, Hanover Central’s Dominic Lucido, Hammond’s Jamar Styles, Marquette’s Jake Tarnow and Whiting’s Osvaldo Terrazas were all tabbed as IBCA senior all-state honorable mentions.
Keon Thompson Jr. was the Region’s lone representative on the IBCA Underclass All-State Supreme 15 team. Merrillville’s standout junior averaged a team-high 30.0 points, 10.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game and guided his squad to its 20th sectional crown. He also tied the Pirates’ single-game scoring record with 52 points in a win against Portage on Jan. 24 and became the program’s all-time leading scorer with 1,353 points in three years.
The 6-foot-3 guard was named an Indiana Junior All-Star on Wednesday and said it felt good to follow it up with another top-tier recognition from the IBCA on Thursday.
“It’s an honor to be named to the top 15, just knowing how under-recruited I was,” said Thompson, who has scholarship offers from Valparaiso, Miami (Ohio) and New Orleans. “It’s a big accomplishment recruiting-wise. Some people never know you at all, and you’re just off the radar. Being on the radar is definitely a big thing.”
Munster junior guard Luka Balac and Lowell junior guard Christopher Mantis — who was also chosen as an Indiana Junior All-Star — made the IBCA underclass large school all-state team. Bowman junior guard Koron Davis and Kouts junior guard Cole Wireman were placed on the underclass small school all-state squad.
The Region was also well-represented among the IBCA underclass all-state honorable mentions. Hammond junior Reggie Abram, Hanover Central sophomore Landen Babusiak, Chesterton sophomore Travis Grayson, Hammond junior Darrell Reed, Portage freshman Kamari Slaughter and Hammond junior Harold Woods all received nods.
Grayson said he was proud to be considered as one of the state's top players but is hungry for more. He averaged 13.3 points, 4.2 assists, 2.6 rebounds and 2.6 steals per game and helped the Trojans go undefeated in the Duneland Athletic Conference and claim their first conference championship in 12 seasons.
"Now, it's time to kick it into gear and start working even harder because next year I want to be a junior all-star," Grayson said. "I want to be all-state, and I just want to keep improving. I want to be a high-major, Division I player."
