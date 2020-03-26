21st Century's Davis, Merrillville's Thompson Jr. headline Region's IBCA All-State selections

Anderson averaged a team-high 24.0 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.9 steals and 1.1 assists per game and set the Indians’ single-season scoring record with 624 points. He drained a school-record 11 3-pointers en route to a career-high 44 points in a road win over EC Central on Feb. 11 and also set Lake Central’s single-season record with 96 made 3s.

“I expected to have a pretty big season, but I don’t know if it was to this extent. I’ll be honest,” Anderson said. “I did do a lot of great things this year, but I didn’t expect it at all. I’ll just miss competing with my teammates. We had had a great group of guys this year, and they really helped me find a lot of shots.”

Anderson did most of his damage from behind the arc, but Williams made a name for himself above the rim. The Eagles’ high-flying senior went viral with a vicious alley-oop dunk on New Year’s Day in a victory against Milwaukee Hamilton (Wisconsin), which catapulted him into Region stardom. But throughout the season he displayed that he was capable of much more than a few highlight-reel plays.

Gallery: Bowman-Andrean