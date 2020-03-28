21st Century's Johnell Davis is the 2020 Times Player of the Year

This wasn’t the ending Johnell Davis wanted nor expected, but it’s the one the 21st Century star has to accept.
“I still remember winning my first sectional championship and first regional my freshman year,” Davis said. “But this season, it was fun.”
The anguish is still fresh in the senior’s voice as he reflects on his last prep campaign. Entering this season, he had two main goals: go undefeated and win a state title. The Cougars came up just short of the first objective, losing three games by a combined nine points, but the second one was still within reach — until it wasn’t.
Davis guided his team to its fifth straight sectional championship with a win over Kouts on March 7 and was confident that 21st Century would be raising more trophies. He envisioned the Cougars parading around Bankers Life Fieldhouse a few weeks later as the last team left standing in Class A competition.
But that dream was shattered due to a situation Davis never saw coming. There wasn't a game plan or scouting report for the coronavirus pandemic, which forced the IHSAA to cancel the remainder of the boys basketball playoffs and cost the 2020 Times Player of the Year the chance to finish off his outstanding high school career.
“My team had the best record in 21st Century history,” said Davis, who was named to the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association Senior All-State Supreme 15 team. “If they would have never canceled the season, we would have won state. It hurt me a lot.”
Game over
Despite not being able to end his time with the Cougars on his own terms, Davis is still proud of everything he was able to accomplish individually and collectively with the program.
The Indiana Mr. Basketball candidate will graduate as 21st Century’s all-time leading scorer with 2,228 points, scoring 785 points this season, and is certain that none of his personal success would be possible without his teammates. Throughout his four years of high school, Davis said he has developed friendships with his peers that will last a lifetime.
“In the offseason, we used to hang out with each other and stay in the gym with each other,” Davis said. “We used to call the coaches and ask if we could get in the gym. We even ran cross country together, so we were with each other almost every day.”
Davis also credited his rise to Region stardom to former 21st Century guard and 2016 graduate Eugene German, who held the Cougars’ previous all-time scoring record with 2,020 points. At almost every stage of his career, Davis was compared to German, and he didn’t take that burden lightly.
With one year left to prove that he was on the same level as his predecessor, the senior wasted no time putting the state on notice. In 21st Century’s first game of the season on Nov. 29, Davis erupted for 52 points in a win over St. Louis Christian (Missouri). A few months later in a narrow loss to Indianapolis Cripus Attucks on Feb. 11, he outdid himself by recording a new career high of 53 points against the Tigers. Davis' explosive performance fell just two points shy of tying German for 21st Century’s single-game scoring record.
German notched three 50-point games throughout his prep career, leading Indiana in scoring as a junior and senior, and guided his alma mater to its first regional crown in 2016. After he moved on, the former Cougars guard knew there was good chance that Davis would not only take the torch from him but make it shine even brighter.
“When Nelly was in third grade, he was playing up with us,” German said. “If we were out at Borman Square or playing at the Hudson-Campbell (Sports & Fitness Center), he was always playing up. But of course people from Gary got a different hunger because you grow up tough, and there’s a lot of crime and violence. You definitely have a different toughness than a lot of other people.
“We gotta get it out the mud.”
The grit and tenacity both players developed in their hometown have been relied on heavily in the fallout caused by COVID-19. German said he knew firsthand what Davis was going through as a senior athlete not being able to close out his career because he experienced the same discouragement in his final year at Northern Illinois.
During his time with the Huskies, German established himself as one of the best players in program history. Northern Illinois’ record book is filled with his accomplishments — most notably his place as its all-time leading scorer with 2,203 points — but German wasn’t quite ready to call it quits. The senior guard, who led the Mid-American Conference in scoring at 20.5 points per game this year, was gearing up for his final conference tournament when the NCAA canceled the rest of its men’s basketball campaign.
The Huskies were seeking their first MAC tourney title in 38 years, which would have granted them an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1996.
“Man, it’s a tough feeling,” said German, who was named a Lou Henson All-American. “Just knowing that your last game, you didn’t think that was going to be your last game. It’s tough man, just putting so much work in. … But again, it doesn’t stop here for Nelly. He has a bright future.”
Paradise awaits
Davis will continue his career at Florida Atlantic, which uses the slogan “Winning in Paradise” to highlight the campus’ vacation-like setting. Owls coach Dusty May, who recently wrapped up his second season at the helm, said he did everything he could to make the senior feel welcome in his program, and it paid off.
“When I first walked in, they treated me like family,” said Davis, who also had scholarship offers from Northern Illinois, Miami (Ohio) and Kent State. “I feel like I can have a major role with this team. And the players treated me like family (during my official visit), and they didn’t even know me. They still treated me as family.”
May came to Gary to watch his signee face Bowman in a home matchup on Dec. 6 and was thoroughly impressed with the way Davis controlled the game. The senior posted a game-high 35 points, nine rebounds, two assists, five steals and one block in the Cougars’ lopsided win.
It was a routine night for Davis, who averaged a Region-high 31.4 points, 9.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 4.6 steals per game this season. But what May is most pleased with is the senior’s willingness to do whatever it takes to win, regardless of if he’s in the spotlight.
When Davis played AAU basketball for the Indy Heat last summer, his role was vastly different than it was with the Cougars. In reduced minutes, the 6-foot-4 guard averaged 8.2 points and 7.8 rebounds during a 19-game span on the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League circuit. Although he came off of the bench, Davis never complained about receiving less playing time and instead, focused all of his attention on making an impact with the opportunities he was given.
May took notice of his selflessness and thinks that mindset will help the senior build on his budding career.
“He went from being a guy that scored all of the points to a guy that got all of the rebounds, guarded the best player and did all of the dirty work,” May said. “When you can fit in with any type of team and any type of situation, that says a lot about your basketball IQ. Other than his competitiveness, his basketball IQ is what really drew us to him as much as his scoring, rebounding and the tangible things. We thought his intangibles were off the charts.”
21st Century coach Rodney Williams said it’s not in Davis’ nature to be self-centered, and his altruistic approach allowed the team to go on a memorable run. Even after several noteworthy performances this season, the senior rarely had much to say to the media and deflected nearly every question that was specifically asked about him.
One commonalty that was evident in most of Davis’ responses, however, was his desire to play on the state’s biggest stage. Not having that opportunity will stick with the senior forever, but Williams is confident that this unfortunate outcome won’t define his career.
“It was just a dream season. Everything fell into place, everything. And then, the coronavirus came,” Williams said. “But again, it’s just a life lesson. Things aren’t going to always go as planned, and you’re not always going to get your way. ... Nelly is still going to do great things in college.
“He’ll get his championship one day.”
Davis said he looks forward to representing Gary over 1,000 miles away at Florida Atlantic and has already set lofty goals for the next stage of his athletic journey. In addition to clinching a Conference USA title, he wants to help the Owls do something they haven’t done since 2002.
“I got more on my back because I really wanted to win a state championship in high school. Obviously, I can’t do it,” Davis said. “Now, I’m going to try to make it to the NCAA tournament.”
