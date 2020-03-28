21st Century's Johnell Davis is the 2020 Times Player of the Year

When Davis played AAU basketball for the Indy Heat last summer, his role was vastly different than it was with the Cougars. In reduced minutes, the 6-foot-4 guard averaged 8.2 points and 7.8 rebounds during a 19-game span on the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League circuit. Although he came off of the bench, Davis never complained about receiving less playing time and instead, focused all of his attention on making an impact with the opportunities he was given.

May took notice of his selflessness and thinks that mindset will help the senior build on his budding career.

“He went from being a guy that scored all of the points to a guy that got all of the rebounds, guarded the best player and did all of the dirty work,” May said. “When you can fit in with any type of team and any type of situation, that says a lot about your basketball IQ. Other than his competitiveness, his basketball IQ is what really drew us to him as much as his scoring, rebounding and the tangible things. We thought his intangibles were off the charts.”